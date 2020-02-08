Advertisement

LOS ANGELES, USA – Vanessa Bryant announced in a touching Instagram post on Friday, February 7, plans for a public celebration of her late husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna.

“No. 2, No. 24, No. 20 Years as a Laker,” wrote the bereaved and their mother in the mail, confirming that a memorial service would be held at the Staples Center arena at 10:00 am on February 24.

Gianna Bryant was number 2 for her school basketball team and Kobe Bryant number 24 in the later stages of his legendary 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

41-year-old Kobe Bryant and 13-year-old Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash in the rugged hills west of Los Angeles on January 26 among 9 people.

The event will be played in one day between two Lakers home games, but rival Los Angeles Clippers will host the Memphis Grizzlies in an NBA game at the downtown Los Angeles arena that night.

Lee Zeidman, president of the Staples Center, told the Los Angeles Times that preparing the field for the game was not a problem.

“The Staples Center has had over 220 double heads in its 20-year history,” said Zeidman. “While this will be a very emotional day for the Bryant family, the Los Angeles Lakers, the city of Los Angeles, and the men and women who work at the Staples Center, we are very confident that we are ready for it after the ceremony the doors to the Clippers-Memphis game open at 6:00 p.m. “

In the Staples Center, home of the Los Angeles Kings of the NHL and the venue for concerts and events such as the recently awarded Grammy Awards, memorials for the recording artists Michael Jackson and Nipsey Hussle have been set up.

The Lakers themselves paid tribute to Bryant in their first game after the club legend died when they hosted the Portland Trail Blazers.

Gianna’s teammates Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester, Alyssa’s parents John and Keri Altobelli, Payton’s mother Sarah Chester, basketball coach Christina Mauser and pilot Ara Zobayan also died in the crash, which is still under investigation.

A memorial service for the Altobelli family was scheduled for Monday, February 10, at Angel Stadium in Anaheim. John Altobelli, 56, was a long-time coach of the Orange Coast College baseball team. – Rappler.com