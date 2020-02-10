VAMPIRELLA and RED SONJA reunited in # 6 Preview

Advertisement

Check out a preview this week Vampirella / Rote Sonja # 6,

Vampirella / Rote Sonja # 6

Writer: Jordie Bellaire | Artist: Drew Moss

Cover images: Babs Tarr (A), Clayton Henry (B), Leonardo Romero (C), Lynne Yoshii’s “Valentine” variant (D), Shannon Kingston cosplay cover image (E), Drew Moss “Then and Now” variant (F)

FC | 32 pages | Action / Adventure | $ 3.99 | Teen +

Reunited! After months (or was it days? Hours? Minutes? Time travel are weird) Sonja The Red and Vampi found each other … and just in time, when an evil lurks in the time stream … something big, something I mean, something, that none of them could handle alone …

And because it’s February, we’re celebrating Valentine’s Day with a special version of the artist Lynne Yoshii!