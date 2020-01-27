Advertisement

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde believes that Wednesday’s play against Slavia in Prague on the third day of the Champions League is “one of the keys to qualifying” to eighth, and therefore he considers “elementary” to win.

The Barcelona coach expects “a great rival” as he has proven in the two video games played by the group towards Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund and recalled that he had already wiped out Seville last year.

“He is a rival who runs quite a lot, who attacks many gamers. As for us, tomorrow is a basic recreation, it is the third recreation of the competition, where issues are outlined, “he insisted.

Valverde earned reward for the rival. “It is a great workforce. In San Siro he performed with a great character, he dominated and was about to win, after which the match he made with Borussia. They play mistreatment, play well, have arguments to us “We won’t believe each other. Absolutely. You could assume we are favorites, but they mean nothing,” he said.

He also recalled that, in response to the official statistics from the Champions League, Slavia is the most competitive staff. “They have a lot of rhythm to the video games, but we are used to it. They have a great commitment to attack and a great withdrawal in protection. We expect high-quality recreation, “said the Barcelona coach.

He did not have to reveal Valverde if he was going to present continuity in the attack on the trident formed by Messi, Suarez and Griezmann, after they all had scored a goal in Eibar.

“It’s an opportunity, but we also produce other gamers such as Dembele or Ansu that we are getting better. We are pressured to make a great recreation in the attack and so they (Messi, Suarez and Griezmann) are in a very good second, “he said.

Regarding the loss of Samuel Umtiti, from the checklist due to a physical injury, Valverde revealed that he had a conflict during the coaching on Tuesday and hopes that only the physical injury that he has is the result of the hit. “We’re going to accept it with reservations, let’s wait a bit,” he said.

The Barcelona coach noted that his workforce is in a very good second (5 wins in a row and only two goals conceded in these video games) due to little by little their gamers are “settling down” in sentences of recreation .

“In the beginning we had late additions from gamers, we had accidents after which you mainly discovered your resources. Everything serves, “he argued.

When asked about the informative unsuitability about the appearance in the Netherlands of the existence of a clause in the Ronald Koeman contract in response to which he can cancel his dedication as a Dutch coach if he has a suggestion from Barcelona, ​​Valverde noted that it no problems for him.

“Because we are at the place where I am, as a Barcelona coach, we are always the subject of rumors. It means nothing to me, “he insisted.

Finally, Valverde spoke about the date of the traditional. In this regard, he noted that in all this matter he would like to have “a widespread feeling of triumph,” and indicated, for example, that in the past only an Espanyol-Villarreal was performed for a few days, while it was determined to compete which was carried out to hang every week later.

“We must believe that problems go well, that Catalan society is correct. Participation in that recreation can be (a matter of) maturity for everyone and that internal issues between the Federation and the League do not splash us, “he admitted.

“That’s why the traditional has been suspended,” the technician asked. “Great, I don’t know. I assume it has to do with the state of affairs in Barcelona, ​​the prediction that could also be there, but I ignore it. I miss all of this. play and offers a traditional hue, “he said.

