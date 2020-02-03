Advertisement

Fede Valverde, who scored his first goal in the league with Actual Madrid in the win over Eibar (0: 4) in Ipurua, admitted that this Saturday could be one of his happiest days.

“It was a goal that I’ve been looking for in the last few games because I’m ready for something. Luka (Modric) helped me a lot, but the deciding factor is that we win and make a very happy selection. “He mentioned to Actual Madrid TV the Charrua, who remembered the successors fighting by his side.

“My household, my friend, these are the good and the dangerous. The goal was primarily for them. Modric informed me of a humorous thing, but I can’t say it here. He was joking and informed me that he had last arrived here. I thank him for the departure and I thank the staff for the arrogance and security they offer me, ”said Valverde.

Advertisement

Valverde considered that the fact that he hadn’t given a goal in the last five video games was the result of an “effort of everyone, a victim of all, and we should congratulate Thibaut (Courtois) who stops. “We try to play an extra ball at all times to help and never score,” he said.

Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who considered that “Madrid must always be up there” and “we should go along this line and go up”, mentioned that his compatriot Eden Hazard “was an important sport” and that Valverde is ” a great participant ”.

“In any case, he could be here for 15 years. He makes an important contribution to the protection of the workforce, fights against many and has an important shot. He currently scored his first goal, but in coaching he is the one who hits the ball the most. I hope he can achieve additional second row goals that could prove useful, ”he said.

You might like it too.