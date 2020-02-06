Valentine's Day Collection 2020 by Dr. Martens is wearable all year round

Advertisement

Call to all Dr. Martens lovers: The brand would like to say that they love you too. Cupid’s bow clearly hit the British cult shoe brand when Dr. Valentine’s Day collection Martens was officially discontinued on Thursday, February 6th. This collection called Wild Hearts can be worn all year round. The line is now available in selected stores and on their website and offers the brand’s classic models 1460 Pascal and 1461 with a completely new print that you will look forward to head over heels.

I personally can’t stop buying Docs, but I’m sure these shoes will arouse the interest of the less possessed. The Wild Hearts shoes have a small, hand-drawn black and white heart print that stands out from the crowd and can be worn in any season and for any holiday. Doc carriers have long been against the grain, so this unique limited edition print is a great way to take a step outside the box without losing the classic Doc style. The Wild Hearts print is available in US women’s sizes 5 through 11 and costs between $ 130 and $ 160. This new graphic is available in the legendary 8-eye laced boots and versatile Oxford, so you don’t have to sacrifice your favorite silhouette.

The 8-eye lace-up boot is made of leather and is therefore comfortable and durable. With the iconic shape and signature Doc yellow frame stitch and label, there will be no confusion as to which brand you are betting on, even with this fun new design.

If you prefer a more traditional low-top shoe, the Wild Heart Oxfords are funky and give the perfect print to any outfit. The funky pattern of the shoe, which is also made of black leather, gives the formal shoe style a modern, trendy touch.

For the punks, egirls and pretty much everyone else, Dr. Martens has a long history of consistent favor. Since its inception in the late 1940s, there has been no decade in which Docs have not been popular. As they oscillate from mainstream to subculture, there is rarely a fear that Docs might have to get out of style. Apart from that, these limited Valentine’s Day shoes enliven the typical Dr. Martens staples with a new graphic imprint. The Wild Hearts are just as easy to wear as the plain black leather versions and offer a new level of visual interest.

If you have or are a doc lover in your life, you can say in the Wild Hearts collection, “You’re cool for all time” this Valentine’s Day.