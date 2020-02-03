Advertisement

It was clearly both, or “The Iceman is coming”.

Val Kilmer introduced a memoir that can be published via Simon & Schuster the following spring. His title? “I am your Huckleberry”, a tribute to his 1993 portrayal of Doc Holliday in “Tombstone”. We would also have accepted that “I polluted myself”.

“While I had a lot of enticing movie star anecdotes,” I’m Your Huckleberry “- taken from the well-known line that Kilmer delivers as Holliday in” Tombstone “- is finally a deep reflection on mortality and the mysteries of life.” Author’s website guaranteed.

Simon & Schuster also says the Kilmer’s e-book will tackle most laryngeal cancers. Kilmer, a Christian scientist who is rejected by many fashionable medications, did not tackle his illness and even assured that he would cope with it until 2017 when he told The Hollywood Reporter that he had received chemotherapy therapy for two years together.

“I’m Your Huckleberry” can be launched on April 21, 2020.