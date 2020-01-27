VAGRANT QUEEN returns to fight fate on a planet called DOOM

Advertisement

Credit: Jason Smith (Vault Comics)

“Snarky Ass Space Opera” by Madeleine Visaggio and Jason Smith Vagrant Queen returns this with a second volume, A planet called Doom.

Created just when a Syfy adaptation of the first volume is underway, in this Vagrant Queen The Vissagio and Smith sequel continues this galactic story by keeping it personal – about the life and desires of Elida, a former child queen of a space empire who was deposed but returned decades later to help her people. Now, with the immediate threat eliminated, she is torn in different ways as she seeks to separate from her past and fight what some people call “fate”.

Visaggio and Smith spoke to Newsarama about the sequel, the return to this universe and their involvement in the next Syfy show.

Newsarama: Magdalene, what can you tease about this upcoming story arc?

Madeleine Visaggio: Vagrant Queen has always been about Elida’s complicated relationship with her past and the ways in which she is commodified and consumed, worshiped as a god by loyalists and chased and hated by the new republic.

The first arc was mainly about the revolutionary government as an antagonist, but we haven’t seen many of its supporters, those people who wish that the revolution never happened and still support their absent queen against their will. So this is where we turn now, and there is an ongoing crisis led by a masked cult leader with impossible technology and mysterious designs on our heroine.

Nrama: Vagrant Queen: A Planet Called Doom is a limited series, would you like to continue exploring this franchise through a furthur volume or as ongoin?

Visaggio: It really is at Vault.

Nrama: How do you think this chapter is different from the previous volume?

Visaggio: I think A planet called Doom is more internal than the previous one, and Elida struggles more with what is happening because everything is happening in her name.

A planet called Doom explicitly concerns fate and its relationship to the choices we make. Everything is linked to the promise and the prophecy and Elida is in the middle, someone who always wants to get away from it all and finally have some peace.

Nrama: Jason, were you able to draw new characters for this volume?

Jason Smith: Yes absolutely. There is of course a new villain and he has a group of followers who are brand new. We also added some new characters with Elida. So, overall, there are a handful of new characters in the new story.

Nrama: What is your favorite aspect to draw this franchise?

Black-smith: It’s definitely all the crazy stuff I have to draw – worlds foreign to technology and cultures – almost every page has something new to offer.

And then Mags always manages to launch a bunch of crazy actions and crowd scenes to keep things interesting. Plus, Elida and Isaac are a ton of fun to work with. I really love to draw them.

Nrama: What made you want to come back to this character / franchise?

Visaggio: I mean, with the TV show, it seemed like a no-brainer. It’s also a fun book to write; I sometimes put myself too much in the head on what I work on but Vagrant Queen is a great space adventure full of thrills and entertainment, and honestly, it’s a great place.

It’s not Eternity Girl, you know? I can sort of relax and let the story unfold without the need to play strange structural games.

Black-smith: I had a lot of fun drawing the first screenplay and I felt like we had more to say. It was an easy decision for me when we started talking about doing more.

Nrama: What makes your fans the most happy to see this new volume?

Visaggio: The twist at the end!

Black-smith: All! I hope people really like where we are going. History is definitely going in a different direction and it continues to get worse problem after problem. And then on the art side, I hope we have improved our game.

I think Harry and I started to understand things towards the end of the first scenario, so it’s great to be able to continue with that. And it was cool to come back to these characters and see what else we can do with them.

Nrama: Vagrant Queen was chosen for a SyFy TV show, to what extent did you both participate in the process?

Visaggio: A little at least? She’s Jem’s baby, not mine, and even if she’s really up to the tone and characters, she does some interesting stuff there that has never been in the book. I had a lot of fun visiting the set last summer and meeting the whole team, but while Jem and I are talking, any role I have is purely at his discretion.

Black-smith: I was not too involved in the process. I was able to read the pilot script and comment on it and I also saw concept art while they were developing things. We were able to make a fixed visit and meet all the actors and the team, which was a great experience.

Nrama: What was the most important thing you wanted to see adapted from the panel to the screen?

Visaggio: There is an implicit criticism of power in Vagrant Queen, But also the abnegation of responsibility. I like to think that we are quite ambiguous about what Elida really wants from her life, because she continues to say that she wants to leave but always seems to be there when her elders need her.

Black-smith: I think the thing that Jemreally nailed in the first script was the tone of the story. On the art side, it’s amazing how much they were inspired by what was in the first volume. I did not expect that. So it’s cool that the things that we composed are now real things.

Nrama: How did you see your project come to life on a new medium?

Visaggio: I have to sit in a spaceship that I invented. How do you think it feels?

Black-smith: It was completely surreal. It is certainly not something I expected and it is amazing to be part of the process. It’s also great to see the cast and the team really embrace our characters and love them as much as we do. It’s great to have more people in the Vagrant Queen family!

