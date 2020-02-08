Advertisement

A fire burned through an empty business building in Downey on Saturday morning, the authorities said.

While investigators were still investigating the charred structure on Saturday night, the fire was reported as a “possible arson,” said Downey Police Sgt. Vince Rosario, who had been informed of the investigation by the Downey Fire Department.

Firefighters from Downey, Santa Fe Springs, and the Los Angeles County Fire Department stormed the 9440 Imperial Highway, directly across from Kaiser Permanente, toward the burning building at around 9:35 a.m., fire chiefs said.

Local residents who live near the intersection of Imperial Highway and Bellflower Boulevard had low water pressure in their homes due to the strong water flow required to extinguish the flames, the fire department said on Facebook.

At noon, the fire department announced that it had extinguished the fire.

Downey and surrounding area firefighters are attempting to curb the former Imperial Fitness fire on the Imperial Highway at Bellflower Boulevard on Saturday, February 8, 2020. (Photo by Keith Durflinger, Contributing Photographer)

No flame injuries were reported.

Fire investigators and inspectors for public works were on site until Saturday evening and examined the fire damage. Fire department dispatchers said they feared the walls could collapse due to the damage.

The building once housed a spa and gym, and has been empty since the early 2000s, said Rosario.

Police officers were occasionally called to the cordoned-off property, mainly because of intruders and people trying to sleep in and around the building.