Use web disinformation like Dictator for 2020

“The billion-dollar disinformation campaign to re-elect the president,” an 8,200-word epic published in March Atlantic magazine, started with employee author McKay Coppins, who created a fake Facebook account to follow Trump groups. He was horrified to find “Pro Trump forums” full of conspiracy theories. “

What was successfully “filmed” by the Clinton and Obama administration becomes scary when the Trump team uses it in the Internet age. He wrote:

What I saw was a strategy used by illiberal political leaders around the world. Instead of turning off dissenting voices, these leaders have learned to use the democratizing power of social media for their own purposes – to block the signals, to create confusion. You no longer need to silence the dissident who screams in the streets. You can use a megaphone to drown it out. Scientists have a name for this: censorship through noise.

…. Trump and his domestic allies began to use the same information warfare tactic that kept the demagogues and strong men of the world in power.

….

….These pro-Trump forces are on the verge of running one of the most extensive disinformation campaigns in U.S. history. Whether or not she succeeds in re-electing the president, the rubble they leave behind could be irreparable.

Under the heading “War On The Press”, Coppins feared that Breitbart News would proclaim a liberal reporter because of its “history of intense Trump hatred.”

The New York Times made a hysterical screed about this Breitbart project with the identical heading “War on the Press”. Still, journalists search conservative social media for controversy and “doxx” Trump supporters for making “memes” they don’t like. Isn’t Turnabout fair?

Coppins then complained about conservative media trying to “destroy” the MSM:

“Conservatives have been complaining – with some merit – of a liberal tendency in the press for decades. But there has been an important change in the Trump era. Instead of trying to reform the press or criticize its reporting, most are today influential conservatives want to destroy mainstream media as a whole ” Coppins wrote.

As if the press had ever been subjected to conservative criticism.

Coppins feverishly conjured up a digital uprising on election night 2020:

On election day, anonymous text messages direct voters to the wrong polling stations, or may even spread rumors of security threats. Democratic candidate deepfakes that use racist bows emerge faster than social media platforms can remove them. As news agencies look for inaccuracies, hordes of Twitter bots respond by polluting and threatening reporters …

Towards the end he complained again about conservative “disinformation”: “Perhaps there is no better place to witness what America’s disinformation culture has done than a Trump campaign rally. ” Coppins reached for him.

Is it too much to expect that the press that gave us the Russian scam could hesitate before accusing others of spreading “disinformation”?

(Original graphic by Mischko; Hanna Alandi)