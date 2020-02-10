USC hires Oregon CB trainer Donte Williams as a new employee - Whittier Daily News

Advertisement

USC hired Oregon cornerback coach Donte Williams to play the same role with the Trojans, according to a report by The Athletic. Williams will also be the passport coordinator for USC.

Williams has spent the past two years in Oregon as a coach for cornerbacks. He established himself as an elite recruiter with the Ducks and played the leading role in luring the top recruits in California, upland linebacker Justin Flowe, to Oregon, ironically defeating the USC.

Williams confirmed the message with a post on Twitter thanking Oregon, mentioning the accomplishments in which he was involved in Eugene, such as winning the Rose Bowl last month.

“[D] I’m happy that coach [Clay] Helton, coach [Todd] Orlando and [USC sports director Mike Bohn] give me the opportunity to come home and make a decision due to my father’s aging / poor health Wherever I Can Put my immediate family in the first place and become my head of household, ”Williams wrote. “With all of that said, it’s time to retake the WEST.”

After the 2020 recruitment cycle, the trainer at 247Sports.com was named the best recruiter in the Pac-12. The day Oregon signed the contract, Mario Cristobal, the head coach of Oregon, was excited about Williams when he spoke to the Pac-12 network and described Williams as “one of the best recruiters in the country.”

Given that USC competes with Oregon for talent every year in Southern California, the hiring is a one-two for USC as it strikes a blow to the ducks.

Williams is a graduate of Culver City High School and started his college career at Pasadena City College before playing in Syracuse and Idaho.

His first coaching job came from L.A. Harbor College in 2007 before spending the next two years at El Camino College and Mount San Antonio College.

Williams was assistant to the linebacker in Nevada in 2010 before working as an assistant to Steve Sarkisian in Washington from 2011 to 2012. He then moved to the state of San Jose, where he served as a corner coach in 2013 and as a secondary coach and recruitment coordinator for the following two seasons.

In the two years before he was hired by Oregon, Williams worked as a corner coach in Arizona in 2016 and in Nebraska in 2017.

USC cornerback Chris Steele was enthusiastic about the news on Twitter and announced that “Christmas early” came after the report on Williams’ attitude.