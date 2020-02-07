USC basketball aiming for more marquee profits before March - Whittier Daily News

Advertisement

With the calendar for February, USC has eight games in the regular season before the Pac-12 tournament begins. The opportunities for Trojans to improve their March Madness CV are dwindling.

All the more frustrating is the USC’s loss to Arizona # 23 on Thursday.

The Trojans dropped 20 points. A late rally failed to make up for the deficit as the USC lost between 85 and 80 in Tuscon for the tenth consecutive time.

“We had some really stupid sales that led to some transition baskets for them and hurt us,” USC head coach Andy Enfield told reporters after the game. “We gave them the opportunity to get ahead.”

The defeat decreased to 17: 6 and 6: 4 in the Pac-12 game, fourth in the conference, if only one game behind first place in Oregon and Colorado.

But more importantly, if the selection committee takes USC’s merits into account in March, USC fell to 3-5 in Quadrant 1.

The four quadrants are a relatively new yardstick that takes into account the quality of the opponent and whether the game takes place at home, away or in a neutral place.

USC did well 14-1 in Quadrant 2-4 games. The only misstep is Quadrant 3’s defeat in Washington, which gets more and more confusing the closer the once-classified Huskies crash to .500.

With Thursday’s loss to the Wildcats, USC has only four chances in Quadrant 1, starting on Saturday in Arizona.

These are things the coaching team should do to ensure that the Trojans are well informed.

“Every game that the coaches preach to us was a big game we needed,” said point guard Ethan Anderson of the defeat against Colorado last weekend. “We dropped it. … Of course we have to pay attention to such things, Quad 1 wins. … I think our team has to act in every game as if we were playing a national championship candidate. ”

And the Trojans cannot afford to lose to the US state of Arizona (14: 8, 5: 4), which is half a game behind the Trojans in the Pac-12 rating.

The Sun Devils were led this season by Junior Guard Remy Martin, Sierra Canyon High’s product, who averaged 19.1 points and 4.0 assists per game.

But the defense of the Arizona state is a weakness. The Devils ranked 11th in Pac-12 in the number of points allowed per game (69.1).

USC in the State of Arizona

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Desert Financial Arena, Tempe

TV / radio: Fox Sports 1 / AM 790