USA women's football defeats Canada, wins Olympic qualifier - Whittier Daily News

US striker Jessica Mcdonald # 13 scores a header in the second half of the CONCACAF women’s qualifying final against Canada on February 9, 2020 at Carson’s Dignity Health Sports Park. (Photo by Libby Cline Birmingham, contributing photographer)

Defender Ashley Lawrence, # 10 from Canada, takes the ball from striker Jessica McDonald, # 14 from the United States, in the first half of the Olympic Women’s Qualifying final at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson on Sunday, February 9, 2020. ( Photo by Libby Cline Birmingham), Contributor Photographer)

USA midfielder Lindsey Horan (9) and Canadian striker Christine Sinclair (12) reach the first half of the CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualifying final on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson the header. (Photo by Libby Cline Birmingham, Contributing Photographer)

USA striker Megan Rapinoe # 15 celebrates on Sunday, February 9, 2020, after scoring a goal in the second half of the CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualifying final against Canada at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson (photo by Libby Cline Birmingham, contributing Photographer)

USA team striker Jessica Mcdonald # 13 is hugged after scoring a goal against Canada in the second half of the CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualification final on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at the Carson Dignity Health Sports Park , (Photo by Libby Cline Birmingham, Contributing Photographer)

Canadian striker Janine Beckle # 16 headed the United States in the second half of the CONCACAF Women's Olympic Qualification final on February 9, 2020 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson. The United States won 3-0. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News / SCNG)

US striker Megan Rapinoe # 15 responded after hitting Canada in the second half of the CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualifying Finals on February 9, 2020 at Carson Dignity Health Sports Park. The United States won 3-0. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News / SCNG)

USA striker Megan Rapinoe (15) smiles after stumbling over Canadian goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe (1) when she played at Carson’s Dignity Health Sports Park in the second half of the final on Sunday, February 9, 2020 scored a goal in the CONCACAF qualification for women. The USA won 3-0. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News / SCNG)



Head coach Vlatko Andonovski from the United States reacts in the second half of the CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualification final on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Canada. The United States won 3-0. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News / SCNG)

USA striker Megan Rapinoe # 15 stumbled across Canadian goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe # 1 when she finished the second half of the Olympic women’s qualification on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at the Carson Dignity Health Sports Park. The USA won 3-0. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News / SCNG)

USA fan holds a sign for her favorite player in the second half of a final of the CONCACAF women’s Olympic qualifier against Canada on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson. USA won 3-0. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News / SCNG)



The trophies as USA beat Canada 3-0 and win the final of the CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualifying in the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson on Sunday, February 9th, 2020. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News / SCNG)

USA fans cheer and complain in the second half of the CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualifying final against Canada on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson. USA won 3-0. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News / SCNG)

United States midfielder Lindsey Horan # 9 will face Canada in the second half of the CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualifying Finals on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson. The United States won 3-0. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News / SCNG)

American striker Jessica Mcdonald # 13 celebrated a 3-0 win on Sunday, February 9, 2020 after scoring against Canada in the second half of the CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualifying Finals at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson. Success. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News / SCNG)

USA striker Megan Rapinoe # 15 will face Canada in the second half of the CONCACAF women’s qualifying final at Carson’s Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday, February 9, 2020. The United States won 3-0. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News / SCNG)

United States midfielder Julie Ertz # 8 will play Canada midfielder Sophie Schmidt # 13 in the second half of the CONCACAF women’s qualifying final at Carson Dignity Health Sports Park on February 9, 2020. The USA won 3-0. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News / SCNG)

Canadian goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe # 1 blocks a shot by USA striker Carli Lloyd # 10 in the second half of the final of the CONCACAF women’s Olympic qualifier on February 9, 2020 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson. The United States won 3-0. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News / SCNG)

US midfielder Rose Lavelle # 16 battles for the ball against Canada’s defender Kadeisha Buchanan # 3 in the second half of the CONCACAF women’s qualifying final at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson on Sunday, February 9, 2020. The USA won 3-0. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News / SCNG)

US striker Megan Rapinoe # 15 will fight everyone in the second half of the CONCACAF Women’s Qualifying Finals at Carson’s Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday, February 9, 2020, for defender Ashley Lawrence No. 10 of Canada , The USA won 3-0. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News / SCNG)

US midfielder Lindsey Horan # 9 reacts after scoring against Canada in the second half of the CONCACAF women’s qualifying final at Carson’s Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday, February 9, 2020. The United States won 3-0. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News / SCNG)

United States midfielder Lindsey Horan # 9 controls the ball against Canada in the second half of the final of the CONCACAF women’s Olympic qualifier on February 9, 2020 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson. The United States won 3-0. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News / SCNG)

Jessica Mcdonald # 14 of the USA with the header against Canada in the second half of a CONCACAF final for the women’s Olympic qualifying on February 9, 2020 at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson. The United States won 3-0. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News / SCNG)

US midfielder Lindsey Horan # 9 reacts after scoring against Canada in the second half of the CONCACAF women’s qualifying final at Carson’s Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday, February 9, 2020. The United States won 3-0. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News / SCNG)

CARSON >> For most of the CONCACACF qualifying final on Sunday, US women’s soccer didn’t look like the group that had devastated the opposing team’s defenses during the tournament.

The game was goalless at halftime on Sunday.

In eleven minutes in the second half, the USA took advantage of several Canadian rounds, which led to two goals in the 3-0 victory before 17,489 in the Dignity Health Sports Park, and for the fifth time in a row an Olympic qualification tournament.

“The first goal is important in every game, especially against Canada,” said US coach Vlatko Andonovski. “As I said, they were very well organized and very disciplined in the first half throughout the game. It is one of the best teams in the world. The top 10 team in the world is not going to be easy.

“In the first half we were not patient enough, not sharp enough, but in the second half we came out with a little more energy, moved the ball a little faster and our rotations were a bit clearer and more precise, which resulted in the first Had scored goal, I felt pretty sure we would score another goal. ”

In the 60th minute, Crystal Dunn played a ball forward towards Lynn Williams, which forced the Canadian defender to clear the ball quickly, but she misplayed it and Williams took advantage and fired the ball into the net.

Canada, which also qualified for the Tokyo Olympics with their 1-0 win over Costa Rica on Friday, entered the game without scoring a goal during the tournament.

“I would say we played well for 60 minutes but then we gave the ball away and it is difficult to play uphill for 30 minutes,” said Canada’s coach Kenneth Heiner-Moller. “We still make these big mistakes in big moments. Then we get punished. I would say for 60 minutes we were definitely in the game.”

At the next goal in the USA, the squad put together the perfect “team goal”.

Julie Ertz played the ball from the center towards Samantha Mewis on the left. Mewis crossed the ball to Williams, who returned the ball to the center, where Lindsey Horan was waiting. Horan defeated two defenders and scored the USA lead by Stephanie Labbe in the 71st minute.

The win improved the US record against Canada to 29-0-6 since their last loss to the Canadians in 2001. This was the United States’ 50th win over Canada.

Christen Press (five goals) was awarded the Golden Ball as the best player of the tournament.

Megan Rapinoe scored the last goal in the 81st minute, assisted by Williams.

The victory was an impressive run through the tournament, with the USA leaving the competition behind with a combined result of 27-0.

When asked how they would rate the team’s performance during the qualifying tournament, Rapinoe said a “6”.

“It’s the pre-season, many of us haven’t played many minutes since the World Cup, consistent minutes,” said Rapinoe. “We’re just trying to get back into the rhythm and then back to the new coaching staff, trying to balance things up and not changing everything that is part of a big tournament.”

“These were the first big games of the year and there was so much at stake that it was a compensation. Hopefully we’re just getting started and have a 6th ”

That is probably enough to scare the impending opposition to the United States before the Olympics. The US will play in the SheBelieves Cup, a four-team tournament, with England, Spain and Japan next month.

The Olympics will follow in the summer, and if things go on this could be another year for the U.S. women’s team.

“I think this team is getting better and better,” said Andonovski.