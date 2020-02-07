USA warns Venezuela of consequences if Guaido is damaged

Advertisement

WASHINGTON, USA – On February 6, the United States warned Venezuelan rulers of the consequences if opposition leader Juan Guaido cannot safely return from a visit to Washington, where he is pleased to receive strong support. (READ: Venezuela’s Guaido meets Trump, but is overshadowed by impeachment)

In a sign that some viewed as retaliation, the authorities in Caracas jailed six US and Venezuelan oil managers two months after allowing them to be held under house arrest.

Elliott Abrams, the US ambassador who led the campaign to overthrow left-wing leader Nicolas Maduro, warned that the United States was “unprepared” for unspecified measures should Guaido encounter problems.

“We hope that the regime will do the calculations especially after this trip, that support for Guaido will be strong, and that the backlash against any move against him would be a mistake for the regime,” Abrams told reporters.

“We are very concerned about this and hope that he will come back safely,” he said.

Guaido, who is considered interim president by the United States and most other Western and Latin American nations, promised to continue his campaign.

“We will mobilize in Venezuela in the coming days,” Guaido told reporters after meeting the head of the United States Organization, Luis Almagro.

“Yes, there are risks.”

Guaido met with Venezuelans in Miami last week, and then appeared on Tuesday, February 4, as a surprise guest before Congress in President Donald Trump’s speech on the state of the Union.

Guaido later met Trump in the White House, which granted him the same treatment as any head of state.

Maduro’s government has sharply criticized both Trump and Guaido, but in the past it has allowed the opposition leader to move freely despite his efforts to overthrow the regime.

Despite a highly polarizing Trump speech, Guaido enjoyed applause across the political spectrum for the State of the Union speech and met on Thursday with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the highest Democrats in Congress.

Warning to Russia

Maduro is presiding over a collapsing economy in which millions have fled in search of basic needs, and his last election has been widely criticized as fraudulent.

But a year-long US campaign to ban Maduro, including through sanctions against Venezuela’s most important oil export, has not displaced him.

The protests on the Guaido Strait have diminished and Maduro is still supported by Russia, China and Cuba.

Abrams hinted that the United States would soon take action against Russia on the pretext that Washington could attack state-owned oil giant Rosneft because of its increasingly close relationship with Venezuela.

“Russia may soon find that further support from Maduro will no longer be free,” said Abrams.

“In the coming weeks, steps will emerge that demonstrate the seriousness of our intentions in Venezuela.”

Executives back in jail

A few hours after Guaido met Trump, the Venezuelan authorities arrested six dual nationals who were senior executives at Citgo, the U.S. subsidiary of the Venezuelan state-owned oil company PDVSA.

The executives – who were allowed to return to their homes two months earlier – were taken to the Venezuelan intelligence agency’s detention center, according to their families.

“Apparently they were arrested again to respond to new allegations,” said Gonzalo Himiob, director of Foro Penal, a Venezuelan non-governmental organization that defends prisoners’ rights.

Alirio Rafael Zambrano, whose brothers Alirio Jose and Jose Luis Zambrano are among Citgo’s executives, said they were “abruptly” taken out of their home.

“We ask you to know your whereabouts, but above all your freedom!” he tweeted.

Abrams said the arrest was “suspicious” and the United States was deeply concerned about the health of its six citizens.

“We condemn this cruel and unjustifiable act and demand that their long, unjust detention be ended and that they be allowed to leave Venezuela,” he said.

The executives were first arrested in November 2017 and charged with crimes including money laundering. Her supporters ridicule the charges, saying that the judiciary is bidding Maduro, whose regime has also been accused of corruption. – Rappler.com