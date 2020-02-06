USA warn energy experts such as Reliance and Chevron against connections to Venezuelan Maduro

Advertisement

February 6, 2020

The comments came in response to a question about possible sanctions against Rosneft after a call to reporters before Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido met with US President Donald Trump at the White House.

The Trump administration is increasing pressure against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s government and related energy companies, from Russia’s Rosneft to U.S. Chevron Corp., should “be careful,” a senior government official said on Wednesday.

“Everything is an option when it comes to exerting pressure, be it against Russian companies that support Maduro or others. So, definitely, that … remains on the table,” said the official, stressing that the administration of more than just Rosnefts behavior was “affected”.

“Whether it is Rosneft, whether it is Reliance, whether it is Repsol, whether it is Chevron here in the United States, I would be cautious about their activities in Venezuela that directly or indirectly support the Maduro dictatorship because … we are halfway there Our maximum pressure campaign is gone, ”he added.

Rosneft, India’s Reliance Industries, Spain’s Repsol and Chevron did not immediately respond to requests for comments.

However, some of the company’s executives were surprised by the tone of the statement, as the U.S. government took no action as it closed oil companies in August with Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A. or PDVSA were at risk, sources told Reuters.

Rosneft, Reliance, Repsol and Chevron have become PDVSA’s most important business partners since the United States last year imposed the strictest sanctions on the state-owned Venezuelan company.

Most of them share oil fields with PDVSA in Venezuela and also act as intermediaries for the sale of Venezuelan oil to markets like Asia. In 2019, Rosneft was the main recipient of Venezuelan oil, followed by China National Petroleum Corp.

Washington imposed a first round of sanctions on PDVSA a year ago, depriving the state company of its main market, the United States. In August, it announced new sanctions against non-US companies buying Venezuelan oil.

“VERY ESSENTIAL CONSEQUENCES”

The official also warned of any interference by the Maduro government in Guaido’s return trip to Venezuela. “Any damage that could be done to Juan Guaido when he returned to Venezuela will have serious consequences,” said the official.

Guaido, president of the opposition National Assembly, is recognized as the rightful president of Venezuela by dozens of countries, including the United States.

He was a guest at the State of the Union address on Tuesday when Republican Trump praised him as “a very brave man who carries the hopes, dreams and aspirations of all Venezuelans.” Guaido received a standing ovation from Democrats and Republicans from Congress.

The senior government official also described the “good momentum” as Maduro’s party had not removed control of Guaido’s National Assembly last month and said that there would be some “effective measures” to further cripple Maduro’s rule within the next 30 days ,

The only possible topic that could be negotiated with Maduro’s government was a discussion of “certain guarantees” upon his departure, the person added.

