USA creates 255,000 jobs and continues strong wage growth despite slump in production

The January job report showed that the US economy added 255,000 jobs, exceeding expectations of a strong economy, while average hourly wages grew at least 3 percent for 18 months.

The United States Department of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported that the unemployment rate rose from a record low of 3.5 percent to 3.6 percent, while the employment rate rose to 63.4 percent in January – the highest level since June 2013 – that more and more Americans are entering the job market again. The employment rate also rose to 61.2 percent, the best number since November 2008, and 0.5 percentage points higher than a year ago.

President Trump’s re-election campaign immediately advertised the news as evidence of “#TrumpEconomy”.

STRONG REPORT ON JOBS:

225,000 additional jobs exceeded expectations

✅ Unemployment rate at a great 3.6%

✅ Wages rise 3.1% pa (higher wages!)

It’s the economy, stupid! #TrumpEconomy #JobsReport

– Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) February 7, 2020

The economy has created an average of 211,000 jobs in the past three months. The revised December report, with 147,000 jobs, marked a ten-year period of growth, the longest in 80 years in which the federal government has kept records.

Construction saw 44,000 jobs, hospitality and healthcare 36,000, and transportation and storage 28,000. But the industry has cut 12,000 jobs in a continuing trade war with China.

Worker wages rose 7 cents an hour to $ 28.44 an increase of 3.1 percent over the previous year. The report also revised the December wage increase rate from 2.9 percent to 3 percent, which means an hour and a half increase in hourly wages by more than 3 percent.

Last month, Trump touted a “blue collar boom” in front of world leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos (Switzerland).

“When I spoke at this forum two years ago, I told you that we started the great American comeback. Today I’m proud to say that the US is in the midst of an economic upswing that the world has never seen before, ”said Trump.