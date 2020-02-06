US tighten warnings of Russia over Syria's Idlib, military conflict

Advertisement

By: Reuters | Washington |

Published: February 6, 2020, 8:21:01 am

James Jeffrey, US Special Representative for Syria and the Fight Against the Islamic State, said the United States was “very concerned” about the Russian-backed attack by the Syrian government on Idlib. (Reuters)

Advertisement

The United States tightened warnings of Russia over its Syria policy on Wednesday, saying that Moscow has attempted to question the U.S. presence in northeastern Syria by violating the terms of a conflict resolution agreement and has contributed to the fighting in the northwest province To escalate idlib.

James Jeffrey, US Special Representative for Syria and the Fight Against the Islamic State, said the United States is “very concerned” about the Russian-backed Syrian government’s attack on Idlib and has repeatedly called on Moscow to stop it.

“This is a dangerous conflict. It has to be ended. Russia needs to change its policies, ”said Jeffrey.

The United States, France and the United Kingdom called for a United Nations Security Council meeting on Thursday to discuss the situation in Idlib.

President Donald Trump has defused his plans to withdraw US troops from Syria after the backlash from Congress and detained about 600 troops, mostly in northeastern Syria, to continue the fight against the Islamic State.

In northwestern Syria, however, the United States has no troops on the ground and has little influence on Russia or the Syrian government to maintain its position.

The Idlib violence has increased in recent months despite several ceasefire efforts, including only in January.

Syrian government forces marched into Saraqeb in Idlib on Wednesday, a war monitor and eyewitnesses said. President Bashar al-Assad urged again to retake the last stronghold of the rebels.

“We see not only the Russians, but also the Iranians and Hezbollah who are actively involved in supporting the Syrian offensive. We do not know whether the offensive is aimed only at the M4-M5 road or continues,” Jeffrey said Regarding the strategic highways connecting Syria’s Aleppo with Hama and Latakia on the Mediterranean coast.

Jeffrey said Moscow could change its policies and meet the needs of the international community without overthrowing Assad. “These requirements are not unreasonable. … They require a change in the behavior of the (Assad) government. This government would not survive a week without Russian help. “

Russia is violating the conflict

Northeastern Syria is a complex battlefield, sometimes operating in close proximity to the armed forces of the United States, Turkey and Russia, as well as the Syrian government and affiliated Iranian militia.

Moscow is filling the vacuum of the United States’ withdrawal from the area, strengthening its military presence in northeastern Syria and ensuring that there are no clashes through conflict agreements between the two sides.

But Jeffrey said on Wednesday that there had been more incidents of Russia violating the terms of the conflict resolution, which he described as an attempt to question the U.S. presence in Russia.

“We have seen a limited number of occasions when … they have tried to go deep into the area where we and the SDF are patrolling within the baselines we have outlined. Those are the ones that worry me,” he said and referred to the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) working with Washington in northeastern Syria.

He said the number of such incidents was not very high, but it was increasing. “So it is worrying,” he said, calling on Moscow to fully adhere to the agreements with the United States.

📣 The Indian Express is now in the telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay up to date with the latest headlines

Download the Indian Express app for the latest World News.