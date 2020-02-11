Advertisement

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump will visit India from February 24-25, the White House has announced.

“President @realDonaldTrump & @FLOTUS will travel to India from February 24-25 to visit Prime Minister @narendramodi! The trip will further strengthen the strategic partnership between the United States and India and the strong and lasting ties between the United States and the United States highlight Indian people, “said White House had said it in a Twitter post late Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had invited Trump for the first time to visit India during his trip to the White House in June 2017. Trump had again invited New Delhi last year not to materialize visiting India as the main guest of the Republic Day event.

Defense Secretary Rajnath Singh and Secretary of State S Jaishankar confirmed the Indian invitation to the US President when they asked Trump in the White House after meeting their American counterparts Mark Esper and Mike Pompeo during the 2 + 2 ministerial dialogue in December.

The White House also issued a statement detailing details of Trump’s proposed visit to India.

“President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will visit India on February 24 and 25, 2020. The President and The First Lady will travel to New Delhi and Ahmedabad, which is in Prime Minister Modi’s home state of Gujarat and plays such a role there in Mahatma Gandhi’s life and leadership of the Indian independence movement. During a weekend phone call, President Trump and Prime Minister Modi agreed that the trip would further strengthen the strategic partnership between the United States and India and highlight the strong and lasting ties between the American and Indian people, “the statement said ,

Speculation has been widespread since the Hindustan Times reported last month that India and the US have been working on appointments for Trump’s visit.

“There has been speculation about this for months … When Prime Minister Modi met US President Trump, he had invited him to India … Both countries are in contact about this. We will contact you as soon as we receive specific information,” said the Indian State Department spokesman Raveesh Kumar said during a briefing in New Delhi.

