Washington D.C .: During his first official visit to India on February 24th and 25th, US President Donald and his wife Melania Trump will travel to New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

“President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will visit India on February 24 and 25, 2020. The President and The First Lady will travel to New Delhi and Ahmedabad, which is in Prime Minister Modi’s home state of Gujarat, and there such a role play important roles in Mahatma Gandhi’s life and leadership of the Indian independence movement, “said the White House.

The White House also said that President Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed during a weekend phone call that the trip “further strengthens the US-India strategic partnership and highlights the strong and lasting ties between the American and Indian people becomes”.

Trump’s visit is confirmed days after India’s new U.S. ambassador, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, handed over his testimonies to the U.S. president.

“President @realDonaldTrump & @FLOTUS will travel to India from February 24th to 25th to visit Prime Minister @narendramodi! The trip will further strengthen the strategic partnership between the United States and India and the strong and lasting ties between the United States and the United States highlight Indian people. ” The White House tweeted.

The Defense Minister’s Security and Cooperation Agency said the previous day that the Donald Trump administration has approved the sale of an integrated air defense weapon system (IADWS) to India for an estimated $ 1.867 billion.

Last week, the U.S. Senate released Trump from all charges as part of the impeachment process.

The State Department announced in January that India and the United States are in diplomatic contact through the planned visit of the U.S. President.

This story was published from a news agency feed with no changes to the text. Only the heading has been changed.

