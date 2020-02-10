Advertisement

The next month, the US girls will follow the outstanding album In A Poem Unlimited from 2018 with the new album Heavy Light. The Toronto collective, revolving around Meg Remy, announced the album last month with “Overtime”. Today they share the opening track of the album, “4 American Dollars”. It is a creeping, warm and sardonic song about the US economy and the American dream.

“You can do a lot with four US dollars,” is the nervous refrain. “No matter how much you will have, you will still die and that is the only thing,” sings Remy. “You have to have roots if you want to lift these bootstraps.” The track is a mix of voices and rhythm, a perfect mix of what this band can do so well.

Watch a video for the title below.

Heavy Light is made with 4AD to 3/6. Pre-order here.