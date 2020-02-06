Advertisement

US border officials said they had not opened an instrument case from the Malian musician Ballaké Sissoko, who accused them of having broken his “irreplaceable” musical instrument during a security check.

Sissoko plays the kora, a West African instrument whose 21 strings can sound like a harp.

“Would US Customs have dared to dismantle a Stradivarius?” Asked a statement on Sissoko’s Facebook page. “The ballaké just happened in its own way.”

Sissoko checked his kora on a flight from New York, where he had just finished his US tour, to his home in Paris.

At home after the flight on Tuesday, Sissoko found that his custom made kora had removed the neck and disassembled the strings, bridge and reinforcement system.

“Even if all of the disassembled components were intact, it would take weeks for a Kora of this caliber to return to its previous state of resonance,” said Facebook’s statement. “Such custom-made Koras simply cannot be replaced. They are certainly not commercially available. “

Ballake Sissoko plays Nalesonko

The statement said that a luggage control message from the United States Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in Spanish had been left in your pocket. The notice said that a security officer had investigated the case and apologized for any inconvenience.

The TSA refused to open the instrument case. “It is very unfortunate that Mr. Sissoko’s instrument was damaged in transit. However, after a thorough review of the allegation, it was found that TSA did not open the instrument case because it did not trigger an alarm when it was checked for possible explosives. A TSA spokesman told the Guardian in an email.

The TSA is part of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which issued a new travel ban last week for travelers from four countries: Nigeria, Eritrea, Sudan, and Tanzania.

The statement compared US instrument dismantling to that of Mali jihadists attempting to silence music through violence and destruction. It went on:

“Would you have dared to do this to a white musician who plays a classical instrument? What does this tell us about the government’s attitude towards African musicians? This is an unprovoked and sad act of aggression, a reflection of the cultural ignorance and racism that rule so many parts of the world and endanger the best musicians from Africa and other countries. “

Sissoko’s fans called the incident “terrible”.

Bestselling fantasy author NK Jemisin tweeted: “WHAT. Oh my God. I write to Mr. Sissoko’s music. That’s awful. “

Just unbelievable. Mr. Sissoko is a griot, part of a tradition that goes back centuries. His Kora is physically beautiful, just an audible dream. See and hear it here: https://t.co/YKGbnQZlnR

February 6, 2020

The author Steve Silberman compared the destruction of the instrument with the “dismantling of Coltranes saxophone or Itzhak Perlman’s violin” on Twitter.