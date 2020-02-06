Advertisement

According to media reports, a US citizen has been kidnapped in Afghanistan’s eastern Khost province.

Newsweek reported that a 57-year-old US entrepreneur was kidnapped in Khost last week, citing unnamed US officials.

The State Department declined to comment.

Newsweek reported that officials believed that a Taliban-related group, the Haqqani network, had staged the kidnapping.

Sources close to the Haqqani network denied kidnapping the American when he was contacted by Reuters.

A Taliban leader who refused to be named told Reuters that he kidnapped an American in Khost without further details. “Well, the important achievement for us is that the American is in our possession. We will provide more information to the media later, ”he said.

The Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, told Reuters that they knew about the kidnapping from media reports but did not know and spoke to their commanders.

A senior Western diplomat in Kabul said they feared that factions within the Taliban might be behind the kidnapping and highlighted concerns over the group’s lack of unity.

The diplomat has neither confirmed nor denied the kidnapping.

The incident is in the midst of talks between the United States and the Taliban aimed at entering into an agreement to end their 18-year war in Afghanistan.

Donald Trump broke off the negotiations abruptly after a US soldier was killed in an attack by the militant group in September.

Talks resumed, but suffered setbacks from several attacks, including a December suicide attack on a US base outside Kabul that killed two civilians.