Updates on Samoa Joe's current WWE status

It was suspected that Samoa Joe failed a WWE Wellness Policy test. Now we have news to debunk this rumor.

Wrestle Votes said they had heard that more suspensions were on the way and that there might be something in the Southern California water. Then they posted a picture of a shocked Samoa Joe checking his cell phone.

There were immediately conflicting reports that Samoa Joe was not suspended. Dave Meltzer found on Wrestling Observer Radio that Joe suffered a concussion.

Joe is not suspended. We know this because next week WWE promoted Kevin Owens, Viking Raiders and Samoa Joe against Seth Rollins, AOP and Murphy for Raw.

The map can be changed at any time. Samoa Joe was promoted to the big eight-man tag team match.

We’ll have to see if WWE commits further violations of the WWE Wellness Policy. In the meantime, we can be pretty sure that Samoa Joe is not suspended.

