Up to five Lib Dem MPs could run to replace Jo Swinson as leader | Latest Brexit news and top stories

Ed Davey with fellow Lib Dem MPs and party president Sal Brinton. Photo: Lib Dems.

Archant

Up to five Liberal Democratic MPs were able to run to replace Jo Swinson as party leader – despite only 11 members in the lower house.

The party has avoided rushing into a fight over the future of the party until Labor completes its competition and the local elections in May are over.

But as soon as they are over, the party is expected to ask themselves questions about what the future looks like for the Lib Dems.

These questions will include whether the party should tackle further left, consider a coalition with other progressive parties, and whether it should leave the Tory coalition years behind.

The first MP to throw her hat in the ring and challenge acting leader Sir Ed Davey is Wera Hobhouse.

She has called on the party to stop Labor attacking and focus on the Tories instead.

Layla Moran and Christine Jardine will probably also start running – both chosen after the coalition years in 2017.

Daisy Cooper, who was elected in the December 2019 elections, is also considering throwing her hat in.

