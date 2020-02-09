Until WrestleMania, Drew McIntyre sends out official invitations to a Claymore party every day

Advertisement

Drew McIntyre won the men’s Royal Rumble match in 2020, but the journey is just beginning. He plans to host a Claymore Party at WrestleMania and only counts the days until he faces Brock Lesnar.

Drew McIntyre was happy to interview WWE cameras after wrestling at the WWE live event in Oakland. He said that he already shot someone’s head, but they need some content. It’s nice that he understood that.

McIntyre seems to have developed a casual style of interview, in which he calls the moment more often. This surely opens him up more than character.

He is confident that he can beat Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania. He officially invited everyone to a Claymore party when they saw him on TV.

McIntyre now lives in the Tampa area, but he has many British fans who will travel to WrestleMania. Perhaps he could have been serious when he said there would be riots if he didn’t win.

Tampa will be a wild place after McIntyre won the title. He also plans to party for days.