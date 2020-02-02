Unsure: The delayed fourth season will be the largest of the HBO comedy so far

Advertisement

It was almost a year in the past when HBO renewed Insecure for season four, but since then (grilling). Actress Issa Rae, whose high-speed job raises questions about the fate of the sequence, confirmed that pre-production for the brand new season is on.

“We’re writing (season 4),” Rae told reporters on Wednesday at Tv Critics Assoc. Rae also announced that the fourth season will begin in September with 10 episodes, making it the largest season to date (the first three seasons consisted of eight episodes each).

Rae didn’t announce when Insecure Season 4 would premiere, but typical knowledge will return to HBO in 2020.

