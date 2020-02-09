Unrest in the Taal volcano begins in the 2nd month

Advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – The Taal volcano in Batangas province was under alarm level 3 on Sunday, February 9, when the unrest entered the second month.

The riots in Taal began on January 12, triggered by a phreatic or steam-driven outbreak. Alarm levels 2, 3 and 4 were raised on this day within a few hours.

The volcano was eventually downgraded from alarm level 4 to alarm level 3 on January 26. To date, the likelihood of a dangerous outbreak is lower, but the threat has not disappeared.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) stressed on Sunday that volcanic earthquakes indicate the continued movement of magma under Taal’s crater.

The Taal Volcano Network has had 115 volcanic earthquakes in the last 24 hours, including 2 low-frequency events and 5 harmonic vibrations of 1 to 4 minutes each.

The total number of volcanic earthquakes is exactly the same as the number recorded in the past 24 hours.

Low-frequency events are “caused by cracks that resonate with the movement of magma and gases to the surface,” according to the USGS (United States Geological Survey).

A harmonic tremor is a type of volcanic earthquake that causes the tremor to last longer. The USGS said harmonic tremors “often precede or accompany volcanic eruptions.”

For the third day in a row, Phivolcs also observed “moderate emission of white to dirty white steam-laden feathers 200 to 300 meters high” from Taal’s main crater.

Steam continues to escape from the crack openings along the Daang Kastila Trail, which was once used by tourists to see the volcano’s main crater. This is also the third day in a row that Phivolcs noted this observation, but this time added that the steam is 10 to 20 meters high.

Taal also still emits sulfur dioxide (SO2) – another indicator of rising magma. According to Phivolcs, SO2 emissions on Saturday, February 8, averaged 116 tons per day, were above the average of 54 tons per day on Friday, February 7, but were still relatively low.

Phivolcs warned that these could still occur under the circumstances:

sudden steam-driven and even weak phreatomagmatic explosions

volcanic earthquake

ash fall

deadly volcanic gas emissions

If the situation eases, Taal could be further downgraded to alarm level 2. However, if the riots escalate again, the volcano may be back on alert level 4.

The highest category is alarm level 5, which is triggered in the event of a dangerous outbreak.

Areas in Batangas within 7 kilometers of Taal’s main crater are still closed. These include:

Taal volcanic island

Barangays from Bilibinwang, Subic Ilaya and Banyaga in Agoncillo

Barangays from Gulod, Buso-Buso and Bugaan East in Laurel

According to the National Council for Disaster Prevention and Management, the affected population remained at 133,696 families or 501,908 people on Sunday. They are in Batangas, Quezon, Laguna and Cavite.

Of those affected, 6,206 families or 21,732 people are in evacuation centers.

When a hazard zone with a radius of 14 kilometers was enforced in alarm level 4, more than 38,000 families were in evacuation centers. (READ: Since Lake Taal is closed, Batangas highlights other tourist attractions to boost the economy.) – Rappler.com