Universal Studios Hollywood is hosting the Bravo Top Chef Food & Wine Festival - Whittier Daily News in March

Advertisement

Universal Studios Hollywood is hosting the Bravo Top Chef Food & Wine Festival for the first time with a list of “Top Chef” alumni who will be attending the event from March 19-20.

Guests can sample dishes, experience live Quickfire challenges, and participate in panel discussions with some of the show’s most popular chefs. Top chef Shirley Chung worked with the chefs at Universal Studios Hollywood on a custom menu inspired by the award-winning series.

Advertisement

An all-star cast of participants from the upcoming 17th season of “Top Chef” will attend the festival, including Eric Adjepong, Jennifer Carroll, Stephanie Cmar, Lisa Fernandes, Kevin Gillespie, Jamie Lynch, Brian Malarkey and Joe Sasto. More will be announced at a later date. The new season of “Top Chef”, which coincides with the live event, will be broadcast on Thursday, March 19.

The special menu features dishes from all over the world, including roasted red spanner with green tomato salsa, lechon with papaya pico di gallo, drunken donuts with champagne and raspberry jam and yuzu aguachile with dragon fruit, avocado and liquid nitrogen chocolate moose. Vegan and vegetarian dishes are offered. A selection of wines, craft beers and cocktails will also be curated for the festival.

General admission tickets cost $ 179 and include dozens of tastings, access to Quickfire Challenges and panel interviews, themed photo ops and merchandise, and a badge and gift. For just $ 20 more, $ 199, guests can get both the Bravo event and admission to Universal Studios Hollywood after 12:00 noon.

VIP packages cost $ 299 and include general admission and general admission to the theme park after 12:00 noon, culinary VIP tasting and wine tasting, an exclusive meet and greet with the chef, free parking, and a VIP Wine experience organized by a premium person winemaker. This event is only for people aged 21 and over. All tickets can be purchased in advance from universalstudioshollywood.com.