WASHINGTON :

The United States has approved the sale of an integrated air defense weapon system to India for an estimated $ 1.9 billion in order to modernize its armed forces and expand its existing air defense architecture to address threats from air strikes.

The Trump administration has announced to the U.S. Congress its determination to sell India’s Integrated Air Defense Weapons System (IADWS), the agency said.

The State Department said the entire system is expected to cost $ 1.867 billion, the congress said.

“India intends to use these defense articles and services to modernize its armed forces and expand its existing air defense architecture to address airstrike threats,” said the US State Department.

The planned sale is in the midst of China’s massive military modernization, which is also tensing up its military muscles in the strategic Indo-Pacific region.

It also faces a possible visit by President Donald Trump to India later this month.

Trump will take a two-day trip to India between February 23 and 26, and both sides are in the process of optimizing his schedule, according to sources in New Delhi.

India and the US will conclude a trade deal during Trump’s scheduled visit, they said.

The proposed sale of IADWS will contribute to India’s military goal of upgrading its capabilities while enhancing interoperability between India, the United States and other allies, the State Department added.

According to the announcement, India had asked the United States to buy an IADWS. The request concerned five AN / MPQ-64Fl Sentinel radar systems. one hundred and eighteen AMRAAM AIM-120C-7 / C-8 missiles; three AMRAAM guidance sections; four AMRAAM control sections; and one hundred and thirty-four Stinger FIM-92L missiles.

Also included are thirty-two M4A1 rifles; 40.32) M855 5.56mm cartridges; Fire distribution centers (FDC); Handheld remote terminals; Electrical optical / infrared (EO / IR) sensor systems; AMRAAM Non-Developmental Item-Airborne Instrumentation Units (NDIAIU); Multispectral target system model A (MTS-A); and Canister Launchers (CN); High Mobility Launchers (HML).

The overall sale includes DMS air defense systems (Dual Mount Stinger); and vehicle-mounted Stinger Rapid Ranger air defense systems.

“This proposed sale will support US foreign policy and national security by helping to strengthen US-India strategic relations and improve the security of a key defense partner who remains a key force for political stability and represents peace. ” and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia regions, “the release said.

