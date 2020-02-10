Advertisement

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar published the first poster of the biography of the late Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam. Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar was also present. Javadekar later joined Twitter to share a photo of the event.

“Today, the first look at Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam’s biography was released in New Delhi. A joint venture between #Hollywood and #Tollywood, the feature film about the legendary Indian people’s president, will be released later this year,” he wrote.

Advertisement

Published today the first look at the biography of Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam in New Delhi. A joint venture between #Hollywood and #Tollywood, the feature film about the legendary Indian people’s president, will be released later this year. pic.twitter.com/KBjrxjC1lQ

– Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) February 9, 2020

Not long ago, actor Paresh Rawal shared on Twitter that he should play the late politician in his biography. “In my humble opinion, he was SAINT KALAM! I am so blessed and happy that I will play KALAM Saab in his biography,” he wrote.

In my humble opinion, he was SAINT KALAM! I am so blessed and happy that I will play KALAM Saab in his biography. https://t.co/0e8K3O6fMB

– Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) January 4, 2020

The film, jointly produced by Abhishek Agarwal and Anil Sunkara, is expected to hit the cinemas soon. According to a report, the film is being shot in both Hindi and English and is about Kalam’s life and his contribution to Pokhran’s nuclear test.

Loading…