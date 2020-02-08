Advertisement

After the ABC democratic debate in New Hampshire on Friday, CNN liberal journalists and activists were largely in agreement when discussing the performance and campaign strategy of former Vice President Joe Biden. Between them, the panel painted the picture of an “angry” old man shouting, “Get off my lawn” while not “inspiring” people to donate to his campaign.

Former Obama advisor David Axelrod seemed confused by Biden’s “uneven” performance as he wandered between pleasant and angry. “There were times when it worked. There were times when it got a bit like “get off my lawn” and you just want to come back from the TV. He had a strange exchange with Tom Steyer, of all people I didn’t really deserve a bad counter argument, but I still got one“He gaped.

Axelrod was also confused as to why Biden would go and admit that this campaign was ready to hide again (click “Expand”):

The strangest thing – I thought it was more energetic than previous debates. When we started, it said: “We made a hit in Iowa and we will make a hit here as well.” Announcement – you usually have employees who go out and spin expectations. And you are not doing it during a debate.

I think that gave you a little glimpse of the campaign’s mindset. And they’re looking to South Carolina. Much of this debate sounded like a South Carolina debate on issues of racial justice and justice. But I think Biden clearly suggests that he wants to get out of New Hampshire and New Hampshire and try to get to South Carolina.

About 11 minutes later, Jess McIntosh, a former Hillary Clinton assistant, agreed to Axelrod’s assessment by saying she thought:Biden’s energy was very unpredictable tonight, “When she explained the situation on stage, Biden went from an” adorable “guy whose” natural state likes everyone “to”shout at us again, “Added:” I didn’t understand which biden he wanted to bring tonight. “

CNN chief political scientist Gloria Borger had a simple explanation for Biden’s all-encompassing energy:

BORGER: Don’t you think he should be energetic?

AXELROD: Yes.

MCINTOSH: Yes.

BORGER: Because he wasn’t energetic. And sometimes when people say to be vigorous, you outperform.

“He thinks energy is angry, And I don’t think angry games, “answered Axelrod.

Former White House spokesman Joe Lockhart tried to defend Biden’s campaign strategy by arguing that the vice president treated this like a marathon. “If you can’t collect money (…), it’s not a marathon. It’s an end, ”countered Axelrod.

“For whatever reason, He couldn’t inspire. He doesn’t collect money online like some of the other candidates. He doesn’t inspire that kind of loyalty,Axelrod added in a blistering criticism. “I think it’s one problematic deal for him when he finishes fourth. Nobody ever quarters their way to the presidency, “

Although they didn’t understand when they came back, moderator Chris Cuomo went into the commercial break and asked a very meaningful question about the Biden campaign: “Have we ever seen the alleged leader of the nomination process, who is said to be Biden, to be the most starved in top management?“

The log is below, click “Expand” to read:

