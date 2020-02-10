Underworld announces first tour in five years + Ticket Info

Advertisement

British electronic music pioneers, Underworld, will tour North America for the first time in five years. The spring trip comes in support of Drift: Series 1, an album from the duo’s one-year multimedia project of the same name.

The tour officially begins on May 15th at Warfield in San Francisco. Underworld’s Karl Hyde and Rick Smith will then travel to Los Angeles, New York and Toronto. The program also includes a performance at Detroit’s leading electronic festival movement.

Advertisement

Underworld’s “immersive” and “wonderfully hallucinatory” sets, along with fresher cuts from Drift: Series 1, are said to offer fans’ most popular tracks.

Check out the full Underworld itinerary below. Tickets for the North American shows will be available from Ticketmaster on Friday, February 14, 10:00 a.m. Once they’re sold out, you can try your luck here.

Underworld 2020 tour dates:

13.3. – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum scene

15.3. – Copenhagen, DK @ Den Gra Hal

16.3. – Copenhagen, DK @ Den Gra Hal

19.3. – Cologne, DE @ Palladium

21.3. – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom

15.05. – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

16.05. – Los Angeles, CA @ The Shrine

20.05. – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

23.05. – Detroit, MI @ Movement Festival

27.05. – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

20.6. – Prague, CZ @ Metronome Festival

31.07. – Glasgow, UK @ playground

08/15 – Winchester, UK @ Boomtown Fair

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gdzeOJc67p8 [/ embed]