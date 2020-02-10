Underworld announces first tour in five years + Ticket Info

British electronic music pioneers, Underworld, will tour North America for the first time in five years. The spring trip comes in support of Drift: Series 1, an album from the duo’s one-year multimedia project of the same name.
The tour officially begins on May 15th at Warfield in San Francisco. Underworld’s Karl Hyde and Rick Smith will then travel to Los Angeles, New York and Toronto. The program also includes a performance at Detroit’s leading electronic festival movement.
Underworld’s “immersive” and “wonderfully hallucinatory” sets, along with fresher cuts from Drift: Series 1, are said to offer fans’ most popular tracks.
Check out the full Underworld itinerary below. Tickets for the North American shows will be available from Ticketmaster on Friday, February 14, 10:00 a.m. Once they’re sold out, you can try your luck here.
Underworld 2020 tour dates:
13.3. – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum scene
15.3. – Copenhagen, DK @ Den Gra Hal
16.3. – Copenhagen, DK @ Den Gra Hal
19.3. – Cologne, DE @ Palladium
21.3. – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom
15.05. – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
16.05. – Los Angeles, CA @ The Shrine
20.05. – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
23.05. – Detroit, MI @ Movement Festival
27.05. – Toronto, ON @ Rebel
20.6. – Prague, CZ @ Metronome Festival
31.07. – Glasgow, UK @ playground
08/15 – Winchester, UK @ Boomtown Fair
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gdzeOJc67p8 [/ embed]