102 Not Out (2018) and All Is Well (2015) The next post by director Umesh Shukla is a biography of prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam. The film tells the story of the man behind some of the country’s most controversial cases.

Nikam helped persecute suspects in the Mumbai attacks in 1993 and 2008. Nikam says, “I have been persecuted for years to write a book or make a film about my life. I have been reluctant to take responsibility for the victims But I agreed this time because I trust them to tell a story that will hopefully inspire and do what we fought for. “

Shukla adds, “Not all heroes wear cloaks, some wear the black coat. He is India’s avenger who believes in justice, not revenge.” Award-winning national writer Bhavesh Mandalia and Gaurav Shukla develop the script. The cast has not yet been identified.

