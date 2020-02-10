UKIP search for replacement for Dick Braine - despite message party almost bankrupt | Latest Brexit news and top stories

Advertisement

Former UKIP leader Richard Braine poses for a photo under his umbrella outside the Houses of Parliament in London. (Photo: ISABEL INFANTES / AFP via Getty Images)

UKIP is looking for a new leader to replace Dick Braine after stopping hours before the general election.

The party is looking for its eight leader in four years, with the disgraced Tory MP Neil Hamilton expected to be alongside Ben Walker – the current interim chairman of the party.

Pat Mountain, the party’s interim leader, who was also responsible for one car accident interview on Sky News prior to launch of the manifesto.

In the cringe-worthy interview, she was unable to name a single chair that held her party, could not substantiate her claims about immigration, and accidentally called her party racist.

The race to become a leader comes as former leader Gerard Batten says that UKIP is on the verge of insolvency.

In a tweet he said: “Very sad news. UKIP is now on the brink of insolvency. This has happened because of the NEC driving away members and income.”

Batten stepped down as the leader in June 2019 after the European elections, but later decided that he wanted to stand in the following game again.

The NEC (National Executive Committee) ruled against this, which led to Richard Braine becoming the new leader, who claimed that the BBC and Daily Mail conspired with the EU against the party.

