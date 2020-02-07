Advertisement

Key workers, such as nurses, police officers, and military personnel, will be given priority as part of a new program that offers homes for first-time buyers at a 30% discount, the apartment secretary said on Friday.

Robert Jenrick, the housing secretary, said the new First Homes program, which was announced for the first time in the campaign, would save eligible buyers an average of around £ 100,000 for a first home.

The Department of Housing, Municipalities and Local Government is holding a consultation on how the program works on Friday without mentioning how many of them are offered. The 30% discount was for “part of the new houses” and was financed by contributions from developers.

Jenrick said the program “would mean a real life change for people across the country looking to buy their first home.”

“I know that many who want to buy a home near them have been pushed out of the market due to rising prices,” he said. “Part of the new houses will be made available at a market discount of 30% – the dream of owning a home will come true.

“The price reduction is passed on to future first-time buyers when the property is sold. This will help thousands of people in the coming years and ensure that local communities can stick together. ”

It is the latest in a series of programs that recent Tory governments have launched to help first-time buyers, including: B. Help with purchase, help with buying ISAs, shared ownership and relief from stamp duty.

Figures indicate that the home ownership rate among 25- to 34-year-olds rose slightly to around 41% in 2018-19, but is still well below the 59% recorded in 2002-03.

John Healey, Labor’s shadow housing secretary, said the announcement was “another empty promise by the conservatives after 10 years of housing failure”.

“We’ve heard it all before. The conservative ministers had previously agreed to build 200,000 homes at a preferential price for first-time buyers, but the National Audit Office has confirmed that they haven’t built a single one, despite wasting nearly £ 5m and spending millions of pounds “, he said.

“Unlike Labor, the Tories have no plan to fix the real estate crisis.”

The Conservatives promised to build 200,000 starter homes for first-time buyers in 2015, but the National Audit Office found in November that not a single starter home had been built.

Labor has already announced plans for first-time home buyers that are up to half the home market price, and whose discount is linked to local income.