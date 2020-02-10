Advertisement

More than 20,000 households spent the night without electricity when the UK continued to drift from Storm Ciara.

At 5 a.m. on Monday, UK Power Networks reported that more than 18,500 properties in the east and southeast of England were still without electricity, while Western Power Distribution indicated that more than 2,800 houses were left in the dark.

Parts of the UK were hit by blizzards and up to 20 cm of snow after the storm.

A train from Faversham to Victoria that was stopped by a fallen tree on Sunday when Storm Ciara reached Britain. Photo: Network Rail Kent and Sussex / PA

Some areas had a month and a half of rain in 24 hours when gusts of over 150 km / h swept across the country on Sunday and there were 178 flood warnings.

Flights, ferries, and trains were canceled or delayed while drivers faced floods, fallen trees, and other debris that blocked the streets.

An amber weather warning from Met Office for Wind, which had been used in most parts of England, expired on Sunday at 9 p.m. when Storm Ciara moved to the north east of Scotland.

Until midnight, a yellow wind warning was in effect across the UK, with strong winds, showers, snow and ice on Monday.

In Mytholmroyd in the north of England, a car drives on the streets on Sunday, which is flooded by the floods. Photo: Oli Scarff / AFP via Getty Images

A yellow warning of heavy snow and strong wind applies to Northern Ireland and most of Scotland, and a yellow warning to snow and ice applies to North West England on Mondays and Tuesdays.

A yellow wind warning in the south was displayed on Monday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said: “While Storm Ciara is cleaning up, it does not mean that we are entering a quieter time. It will remain very restless.

“We have colder air through the UK and will experience a real drop in temperature, with an increased risk of snow in northern parts of the UK and probably Scotland.

“It can be up to 20 cm long on Mondays and Tuesdays, and snowstorms are out of the question in strong winds.”

A house cut off from the flood in the Scottish border town of Peebles Photo: David Cheskin / Getty Images

Train passengers were advised to check with operators prior to travel, as early trains would likely fail as Network Rail engineers went through the night to assess the damage.

Early Monday, there were numerous reports of train disruptions, including trains on the TransPennine Express between Preston and Edinburgh, which were stopped due to flooding in Carlisle.

Drivers were also warned to pay attention to the continued disruption of the road network and difficult driving conditions that are likely to continue into rush hour.

On Sunday evening, airports across the country asked travelers to check their flight with their airline because the weather continues to be bad. British Airways announced in a statement that Monday’s flight schedule would have a minor impact.

In West Bay, Dorset, people lean against the wind on Sunday. Photo: Finnbarr Webster / Getty Images

“We are contacting those affected and have brought in additional customer teams to help them with a number of options, including a full refund or an alternative flight between now and Thursday,” said the airline.

“Any customer flying a short distance from or to Heathrow or Gatwick can also make changes to their travel plans if they would prefer to fly another time.”

Over 200 flood warnings were issued across England on Sunday, with the city of Appleby-in-Westmorland in Cumbria badly hit. The Irwell River burst its banks in Radcliffe, Greater Manchester, while areas such as Blackpool, Whalley, Longton and Rossendale were affected by flooding in Lancashire.

On Sunday, floods flow along a street past houses in Mytholmroyd in the north of England. Photo: Oli Scarff / AFP via Getty Images

The strongest winds of 97 mph were recorded on the Isle of Wight on Sunday, with the wind hitting 150 mph at Aberdaron, a village on the tip of the Llyn Peninsula.

Inland, Manchester Airport saw gusts of 138 miles per hour, while the Honister Pass in Cumbria saw 178mm of rainfall in the 24 hours to 4 p.m. – roughly one and a half times the average February rainfall of 112mm.

According to Energy Networks, 539,000 people were affected by blackouts on Sunday, of which 118,000 to 4:00 pm were without electricity across the UK.