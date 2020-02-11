Advertisement

The UK economy has flattened in the last three months of the fiscal year in line with expectations, as the country went to the polls, official figures have shown.

Gross domestic product (GDP) did not change at all in the last quarter, bringing annual GDP growth to 1.4% according to the National Statistics Office (ONS).

Advertisement

It means an increase in full-year growth compared to 2018, when GDP grew by 1.3%. However, it is still one of the slowest growth rates since the financial crisis seized the global economy in 2008 and 2009.

There was a slight recovery in December, as the economy grew by 0.3% in the month of the elections.

The stagnation in the fourth quarter is comparable to an increase of 0.5% in the previous period.

No growth

Rob Kent-Smith, head of US GDP, said: “There was no growth in the last quarter of 2019, as increases in the services and construction sector were offset by still poor performance from the industry, especially the engine industry .

“The underlying trade deficit increased as the export of services decreased, partly offset by a fall in imported goods.”

The news sent the pound by 0.2% at 1,229 US dollars and 0.1% higher against the euro at 1,185.

The statisticians said that GDP growth in 2019 had been “particularly volatile”, partly due to the changing deadlines for the UK to leave the European Union.

Brexit was originally planned for March 2019, but was later postponed to October and then again to January of this year.

The ONS found evidence of stocks in the run-up to the October Brexit date, but this was not as pronounced as the March deadline.

It is still too early to know whether the British will stock up in December to prepare for the last Brexit date in January 2020.

Household expenditure increased by 0.1% in the previous quarter, the weakest figure since the fourth quarter of 2015, when expenditure decreased by 0.3%.

The Brexit date was changed several times in 2019, putting the economy under pressure (Stefan Rousseau / PA)

Meanwhile, the services sector, which offers many jobs in the UK, slowed to 0.1% growth. This was in line with expectations and a relaxation since the strong growth in mid-2018.

Industrial production fell sharply by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, because there was less demand for cars. Many car manufacturers decided earlier in the year to close their factories for shorter periods.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) has recently released data showing a 6.4% decrease in car production in the last quarter of 2019 and a 14.2% decrease over the entire year.

Construction production grew by 0.5% in the last quarter of 2019.

Related – Import controls start as soon as the Brexit transition ends, Gove says