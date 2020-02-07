Advertisement

CNN presenter Chris Cuomo had been released Friday late Thursday night after arguing with conservative contributor Scott Jennings over President Trump’s comments after the acquittal. Cuomo self-righteously said that conservative Christians are hypocrites if they use abortion as a litmus test for political candidates, if Trump shows no respect for believers and even defends Pete Buttigieg’s radical views on abortion.

Cuomo asked Jennings to criticize Trump for calling Mitt Romney and Nancy Pelosi for the national prayer breakfast that morning. “[Y] You don’t want to do that, especially in a place where it’s about prayer and unity through faith. Right? ‘He let himself down to Jennings.

Jennings admitted that he hadn’t, saying that he would have had an abortion instead, but he understood how angry the president might be at this three-year process to reverse his 2016 election. Cuomo dismissed the abortion and grinned that Jennings was the only “truth” to say that he and other conservative Trump supporters were puppets for the president:

Now the last part is the truth. You say you wouldn’t. They say it’s not the way it should be. But then you say that you give him a break. And do you know what, Scott? You and the people in your party who are in Congress do this every time and so he says I could shoot someone in the middle of 5th Avenue and my supporters would not go. How do you feel as a believer when this president mocks people who use their faith as a guide for their behavior and who said Romney used his faith as a crutch? You and I, as flawed believers, both know that that’s exactly what faith is supposed to be. But you all apologize because he is in power and you want him to stay there. Is it okay?

Then Jennings brought up Pete Buttigieg and defended his radical abortion stance in The View, Thursday. Suddenly, Cuomo became a Buttigieg spokesman, claiming Jennings was lying about Democrats’ views on extreme abortions:

JENNINGS: Yes, I want him to stay in power. Because the alternative – at the time he delivered this speech this morning, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who in my opinion may now be the front runner for the Democratic nomination for president, ended at “The View” and talked about abortion on demand Abortion, abortion anytime, anywhere. So if you are a Christian, if you are a conservative who believes in these values ​​and are your choices, then Donald Trump is sometimes saying things that you do not like and you would not do so instead of from a party governing who would do so would allow abortion on request and appoint federal judges who would allow this to be no choice at all. You go with, you go with your politics and your morals in politics.

CUOMO: You know, that’s a lie, isn’t it?

JENNINGS: It’s not a lie.

CUOMO: [A] And then you will lie. I saw the clip to prepare for this segment, Scott. He didn’t say abortion on demand whenever you want, wherever you want. Let me ask you something How do you reconcile –

JENNINGS: He did. I’m not lying to you, Chris Cuomo.

CUOMO: He didn’t, Scott and we both know it. I’m not – look It’s a lie to say that Pete Buttiegieg or anyone in the Democratic Party running for president wants to have an abortion at all times. Let’s pull the baby out and look at it and throw it in the trash. You say that and you say it for the ugliest reasons … That’s good, the WWJD, it’s good for us. I know we should be worldly, but I console myself with it. You are passing on something that you know is not true. You know that no Democrat says that you can have an abortion at any time before the child goes to kindergarten. Why scare people like this?

After defending Buttigieg more and more, Cuomo pretended to have won the argument and complimented the conservatives to stop affirming their beliefs as long as they support President Trump: “Stop saying that your party puts faith in the first place and that character matters. Don’t say it anymore because you don’t act on it anymore. ”

Cuomo brought in two more left panelists who were supposed to team up with Jennings after commercials. Angela Rye, angry CNN commentator, gave Jennings a lecture that Conservatives don’t really care about morality because “bigotry and fear” drive her: “Moral damn, That’s not what drives Donald Trump’s voice base. It’s bigotry. It’s scared They are judges who have lifelong appointments that can be for life but they want to kill everyone else – our civil rights ” she scolded.

Amazingly, she actually denied calling Jennings a fan afterwards, and had Cuomo help her gas the conservative CNN employee.

This whole exchange happened just minutes after Cuomo insulted Trump as someone who did not respect the Conservative faith. Apparently his own democratic guest, who disregarded the conservative guests’ belief in their faces, was fine.