UFC 247: Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes - the big questions

Advertisement

Jon Jones is back this weekend and is on the point of history as he faces Dominick Reyes on UFC 247.

The light heavyweight king faces the undefeated Reyes at the Toyota Center in Houston; another victory would be his 14th title triumph, which would represent the most in UFC.

Advertisement

Participate with DAZN and view more than 100 fighting evenings per year

Jones has not been in the Octagon since he was bothered by Thiago Santos in July, but he is still going into battle as a tough favorite against the light-hearted Reyes.

Omnisport looks at some of the big questions about the fight.

Can Jones be defeated?

A quick glance at Jones’s MMA record shows a lonely defeat, but there is an asterisk next to that loss for Matt Hamill in 2009. Jones was disqualified for illegal elbows after watering his opponent. Jones has defeated some of the best in the MMA game, and although Reyes is certainly a tough customer, it is quite a challenge to see him lose it.

How did his last fight go?

It was far from a vintage show from Jones, who needed a split decision to overcome Santos – the first time in his legendary career that happened. All three judges scored the 48-47 fight, with two in favor of the defending champion. However, it was one of the slowest performances of his career and Jones will undoubtedly be happy to show that Father Time is not catching up with him yet.

Is the motivation still there for Jones?

This is perhaps Reyes’ chance. Jones hinted that he did not want to campaign in October on the 205-pound limit when discussing his co-light heavyweights. He said on social media: “I want to make a fight enthusiastic.” Jones’ desire to be considered the biggest is not in dispute, but he has admitted in the past that he has nothing to gain against Reyes, a feeling he said he also had for his previous two fights. A young, hungry Reyes will still have to produce the execution of his life, but there is the chance to get Jones caught off guard.

What problems does Reyes present?

First, a huge left hand that has the knockout power to bother any opponent, but Reyes is also more tall than Santos and an athletic hunter. He showed a decent takedown defense in defeating Chris Weidman, but that area will have to be impeccable to defeat someone with the all-round qualities of Jones.

What is the next step if Jones wins?

Jones spoke this week about what he had to do to make his claim as the G.O.A.T. to arrange. The suggestion was that winning belts in two weight distributions would reinforce his argument, so the question of whether Jones could make the move to heavyweight was another hot topic. There is little left for Jones to reach in light heavy and Francis Ngannou is a fight that Jones has described as “inevitable.” Another dance with Daniel Cormier could also be a possibility, although Jones said earlier that a fight against his old enemy will not take place on heavyweight.

.