UFC 247: Israel Adesanya says Jon Jones was 'washed up' after seeing him edging Dominick Reyes

Advertisement

The narrow victory of Jon Jones over Dominick Reyes on UFC 247 has only strengthened Israel Adesanya’s opinion that the light heavyweight champion is past his prime.

Jones scored a unanimous decision with scores of 48-47 48-47 and 49-46 at the Toyota Center in Houston, but many fans and experts argued that Reyes could rightly have won the win. Reyes started strong and took the fight to Jones before the old £ 205 champion gathered in the final stages of the competition.

Advertisement

Participate with DAZN and view more than 100 fighting evenings per year

Adesanya, who was in Houston for a media tour last week, is preparing for his UFC 248 middleweight title defense against Yoel Romero next month, but he’s linked to a fight with Jones.

During the rapid rise of Adesanya, the two have repeatedly dealt with insults in the media and social media, and the 185 champion added to the exchange by saying that he was not impressed by what he saw last weekend.

“I saw him. I saw what I had to see,” The Stylebender told Sporting News on Monday.

“In the fifth round, he tried to turn it on, but he couldn’t,” Adesanya added. “Compare his fifth round with my fifth round against Kelvin Gastelum; there is a difference.

“He’s washed up. He’s done,” Adesanya continued. “His best years are behind him. He’s still great, but he’s washed up now. He didn’t do s – he won the rounds, but it didn’t really do s – he tried, but there are levels to this.”

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ptGmRoNRlqs (/ embed)

Adesanya says he scored the fight a draw, but he added to the criticism of Judge Joe Solis, who scored the game 4-1 for the champion.

“It was close. There are ways you can watch that fight,” he said. “Some people scored it Jones, some people scored it Dominick. Dominick thought he won the fight, Jones thought he won the fight. Some say draw.

“I would have given it a draw, but it is one of those things; they put it on the line and it was a good fight, but I give it a draw.

“That (scoring) was ridiculous. Ridiculous.

“I liked the conversation (commentators) Jon Anik, Joe Rogan and Dominic Cruz had after the fight, where they appealed to the public and said,” Please, can we come together for the greater good of the sport? “

“That was ridiculous. Whoever scores it that way, never judge. Never.”

While the momentum for a Jones-Adesanya confrontation continues to grow, Adesanya repeated his four-fight plan, which culminates in a light heavyweight debut next year.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cz022rhJt3g (/ embed)

“I saw what I had to see; I am the man,” he said. “First I have to take care of Romero. I have to take care of Paulo Costa and possibly Jared Cannonier, but 2021 – I don’t care if (Jones is) is still the champion or not – Raiders Stadium (in Las Vegas) will go in 2021 I go to 205 and do what I do. “

After his dazzling American media tour this weekend, Adesanya is back in New Zealand to finalize his training camp prior to his first title defense on March 8. last year won against Rob Whittaker and Anderson Silva.

.