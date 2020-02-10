UFC 246 live streaming: Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone

Advertisement

From 10 p.m. ET within the video participant below! McGregor, a former UFC second division champion, will be in the octagon for the first time in 15 months when he competes against Donald Cerrone in the welterweight division.

UFC 246 takes place in the T-Cellular Area in Las Vegas and offers a stable setup from top to back. Here is the card with the five battles:

Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone

Holly Holm against Raquel Pennington

Maurice Greene against Aleksei Oleinik

Brian Kelleher vs. Ode Osborne

Diego Ferreira against Anthony Pettis

Don’t forget that somagnews.com LIVE delivers a punch-for-punch protection round-by-round for the entire UFC 246 combat map on Saturday. (Jan 18, 2020) RIGHT HERE, starting with the Struggle Go / ESPN + “Prelims” online games scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. ET, then the remaining continuity of the sub-map on ESPN at 8:00 p.m. ET, earlier than the PPV basemap, starts at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN +.

