UC first year applications plunge for a second consecutive year. But why?

After more than a decade of robust growth, first-year applicants for the University of California fell for the second year in a row, while transfer student applications continued to increase, according to preliminary data from the University of California. ‘UC published Tuesday.

First-year student applications fell across the board – Californians and students from other states and countries – to 172,099, down 5.4% from 2018. The decline affected five of the nine campuses undergraduate students in Los Angeles, Davis, Santa Barbara, Santa Cruz and Merced.

However, the number of transferred students wishing to register increased to 43,063, an increase of 4.8% compared to 2018.

Experts said declining number of first-year applicants could signal a reality check among high school students who are intimidated by increasing competition and the cost of a first-year UC seat and opt instead for a route more affordable community college. Carleton College economics professor Nathan D. Grawe says a cause rooted in demographics – a drop in the number of university-aged students who have already started hitting the northeast states – should not peak in California only about 2025. Social Sciences.

Competition for UC seats has steadily increased. Overall, the proportion of California high school graduates applying to a UC campus has doubled from 10% in the mid-1990s to 20% today, according to Zachary Bleemer, associate researcher at UC Berkeley’s Center for Studies in Higher Education. And even though UC has admitted thousands of Californian students since then, it’s not enough to keep up with demand.

“A very large number of high school graduates apply to UC with very little chance of entering their favorite campuses,” said Bleemer. “So the small decline in applications is to some extent good news for the University of California – they have to send fewer rejection letters.”

Philippe De Nes, for example, didn’t even bother applying to one of the UC campuses last year as a senior at Downtown Magnets High School. He was a solid student in the International Baccalaureate specialization program with a cumulative average of 3.55 and 4.07 for the second and second years, which UC considers in its admission process. He was targeting UCLA or UC Berkeley, he said, but given the competition, “I was pretty sure I wasn’t going to get in.”

De Nes, 19, was also caught in the pressure of the middle class, with family income too high to qualify for a federal Pell grant, but too low to comfortably afford the $ 36,000 in annual tuition fees from UC, including tuition, room and board. He was unwilling to ask his parents to pay the bill – his father is a software engineer and his mother a dog walker – for nothing less than a high-end UC campus.

So he attended Los Angeles City College, a two-year institution that offered one year of free schooling, with a laptop. But De Nes, a Guatemalan native who earned an A in his fall semester, plans to apply next year as a transfer student at UCLA, UC Berkeley and UC Santa Barbara for pursue his passion in geography.

“I’m going to apply to UC this time because I have a 4.0 and I know how to handle work at the college level,” he said.

Youlonda Copeland-Morgan, vice director of enrollment management at UCLA, said her campus reflects these trends. Among Californians, first-year applications fell to 67,877 in the fall of 2020, a drop of 5% since 2018. She feels that the drop in applications came from students who are less academically competitive compared to first-year students admitted in fall 2019, whose GPA average was greater than 4.0 and whose SAT score was greater than the 90th percentile. Last fall, the UCLA admission rate was 12.4%, the lowest of the nine UC undergraduate campuses.

“More and more students understand what we are looking for and are making smart decisions about whether they are ready to compete at UCLA,” she said.

Copeland-Morgan added that more students could apply to fewer universities, a trend it and other higher education officials are trying to encourage.

“People recognize the stress that high school students face,” she said. “We say to the students: focus on your final year, take advantage of it, there is no need to apply to 25 institutions. Make sure that it is not the number of applications you are filling but what is fine.

“This is the push – to create more spirit around the whole college application process,” she added.

At the same time, UCLA saw growing interest among future transfer students in California, receiving 21,286 requests for fall 2020, an increase of 12.5% ​​over 2018. UCLA and the UC system as a whole have intensified in recent years efforts to enroll a transfer student for every two first year students and expanded programs to guarantee the admission of all qualified community college students.

In addition, Governor Gavin Newsom and several districts of California community colleges have expanded national and local programs to help cover costs.

California community college chancellor Eloy Ortiz Oakley has credited these financial aid programs and the stronger partnerships between its campuses and UC leaders for increasing the number of students transferred. The number of students who completed their courses to be transferred to four-year universities has increased by about 2% compared to last year, he said.

“For many families, the community college route is an incredible option,” said Oakley, who himself attended Golden West College and was transferred to UC Irvine for a bachelor’s degree in environmental design and analysis and a master’s in business Administration.

Latinos remained the largest group of first-year applicants in California with 38%, followed by Asian Americans with 31%, whites with 21% and African Americans with 6%. Among first-year students and transfer applicants, first generation and low-income students each represented 47% of applicants.

Overall, UCLA remained the most popular campus, attracting a total of 134,769 applications from first-year and transfer students.

But UC Irvine was the first choice for Californian applicants – 92,644 in total – and for low-income students, the first in their families to attend university, Latinos and Asian Americans.

“These exceptional figures demonstrate our success in advancing our mission,” said UCI Chancellor Howard Gillman in a statement. “We exist to provide the best education possible for the people of our state, regardless of their circumstances.”