Ubisoft plans include New Assassin's Creed and Far Cry Games

Advertisement

In an official winning designation reported by Eurogamer, Ubisoft announced its intention to launch five triple-A video games by April 2021 (the peak of the following financial year).

The big game had already presented its plans to start the hacking sport inspired by Brexit Watch Canine’s Legion, the cosmopolitan fantasy journey Gods & monstersand the monster-filled title by Tom Clancy Rainbow Six Quarantine in the near future. But even if these three upcoming experiences are confirmed, the promise of 5 triple-A video games leaves two slots open.

These additional jobs appear to be taken over by two of Ubisoft’s largest franchises. Indeed, this suggestion brought a lot of hypotheses online. Some people hoped that Ubisoft could have a secret splinter group Sport for example, but these rumors were quickly ended.

Advertisement

Simply because the hypothesis was starting to heat up, Kotakus, a highly reliable Jason Schreier, went to Twitter to share some inside information. With this tweet, Schreier confirmed that the two opposite video games on Ubisoft’s slate will fall on the list Assassin’s Creed and Far cry Franchise …

Anyone who hopes for Splinter Cell will be upset again. We are sorry! (It’s AC and Far Cry.) Https://t.co/7hKDV3y5QS

– Jason Schreier (@ jasonschreier) February 6, 2020

If Schreier’s information is appropriate, as it usually seems, we will see new ones Assassin’s Creed and Far cry Video games that start earlier than the following fiscal year will end in April 2021. By then, we’ll see the Xbox Sequence X and PS5 rounds start for the 2020 holiday season.

There have been long rumors of a brand new one Assassin’s Creed A sport that may draw Vikings’ attention, so formulating a brand new expertise on Ubisoft’s murder cases shouldn’t be an undue shock. The company has already staged Vikings-based content material with Easter Eggy posters Department 2,

The problems were a bit quiet on the website Far cry Receipt for the reason that post-apocalyptic spin-off title Far Cry New Daybreak, though, so the concept of a brand new one Far cry Sport near the start is a little more sudden. It is unclear whether this is new Far cry Sport could be another split off or a return to the main line with numbered rates Far Cry 6, Since we hear something special about everything on Ubisoft’s slate, we will be sure that you will allow it.

0 “width: 100%; peak: 100%; place: absolute; left: 0px; prime: 0px; overflow: hidden” frameborder = “0” kind = “textinhalt / html” src = “https: // dailymotion. Com / embed / playlist / x64kq2? autoplay = 1 & mute = 1 “width =” 100% “peak =” 100% “permit =” autoplay “allowfullscreen =” “>