Uber wins appeal in Brazil, court says drivers are not employees

By: Reuters | Brasilia |

Updated: February 6, 2020, 2:23:10 p.m.

To date, lower courts have ruled on labor issues with Uber, but now a federal court has ruled and it is expected that his ruling, although not binding on other similar cases, will set the standard.

A Brazilian labor court ruled Wednesday that there was no employment relationship between Uber and its drivers, and joined the hail campaign against a driver from Sao Paulo.

The Brazilian federal judge opposed the recognition of an employer-employee relationship and argued that Uber drivers can disconnect from the app at any time and have a flexible work schedule.

The verdict was welcomed by Uber, who said in a statement that he supported dozens of previous decisions in Brazilian courts that his drivers were not employees.

Uber had argued that its platform is a digital broker and not an employer, and drivers accept this condition when they log on.

Brazil is the second largest Uber market after the United States, and Sao Paulo is the largest city before a metropolis like New York by number of trips.

The company said the court recognized the innovative nature of its platform, which works with more than 600,000 drivers in over 100 cities in Brazil and serves more than 22 million people who use the app.

Federal Labor Judge Breno Medeiros found that the drivers’ great flexibility in deciding where to go and the number of customers they serve every day is “incompatible” with an employer-employee relationship.

Medeiros said that paying home drivers from each trip was between 75% and 80% of the total price sufficient to characterize the relationship with Uber as a partnership.

