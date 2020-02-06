Uber driver calls police to gay fathers after insisting that their crying son need a mother

Advertisement

James Moed, his husband and newborn son are shown in 2018. (Via Facebook)

According to reports, an Uber driver in San Diego called the police of two gay fathers after insisting that their crying little son need a mother.

James Moed reported on Twitter on Tuesday that the incident occurred last Wednesday, January 29. According to Moed, the police knocked on the door of their hotel room at the Marriott Marina around 1:30 a.m. and asked for ID.

Advertisement

“It turned out that the Uber driver who brought us to the hotel called the police accusing us of … child trafficking? Danger? “Wrote Moed. “The same @ Uber driver who told us that our crying baby needs his mother didn’t go back when we tried to explain that our son had two fathers.”

According to Moed, after the encounter with the police, the couple “stayed awake and freaked out”. They wondered what would have happened if they hadn’t had their son’s passport with them or if the officials had been less in agreement.

“Where can my family go safely?” Wrote Moed.

When Moed Uber reported the incident, the company’s automated system sent him a refund and a form letter. But he said, “We want proof that you protect # LGBTQ drivers from homophobic drivers.”

Moed later reported that he had spoken to an Uber customer service representative. He asked for an apology from the driver – but not his dismissal from the company – and proof of LGBTQ sensitivity training.

“Waiting for an answer,” Moed wrote Wednesday, February 5.

Moed could not be reached immediately for further comments. According to his Twitter biography, he works as a “service designer and innovation wrangler trying to do better things for people in emerging markets.”

Moed previously worked for IDEO in London and, according to published reports, was an Expert in Residence at Seedcamp.

Read Moed’s full Twitter thread about the incident below.

Last Wednesday, husband, son and I stayed at @MarriottMarina. At 1:30 a.m. @SanDiegoPD knocked on our door and asked for our ID

– James Moed (@jamesmoed) February 5, 2020

It turned out that the @Uber driver who took us to the hotel had called the police – accused us of … child trafficking? Danger?

– James Moed (@jamesmoed) February 5, 2020

The same @ Uber driver who told us that our crying baby needed his mother and did not back away when we tried to explain that our son has two fathers.

– James Moed (@jamesmoed) February 5, 2020

I stayed awake and freaked out – what if we didn’t have his passport? ..the police officers were less pleasant? Where can my #queerfamily travel safely?

– James Moed (@jamesmoed) February 5, 2020

Wrote to @Uber. Algorithm sent a refund + form. Hold your $ 10, we want proof that you protect # LGBTQ drivers from homophobic drivers

– James Moed (@jamesmoed) February 5, 2020

Talked to @Uber_Support. Apology requested by the driver (not his discharge) + proof of the LGBTQ sensitivity training program. Please answer.

– James Moed (@jamesmoed) February 5, 2020