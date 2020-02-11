Advertisement

Dubai: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) confirmed that an Indian woman was diagnosed with a new type of corona virus. This is the eighth case of a novel corona virus in the country.

The Indian citizen was infected after interacting with a recently diagnosed person, the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention said in a statement.

“The Department of Health and Prevention announced today the eighth confirmed case of a new #corona virus in the United Arab Emirates, which is an Indian who has interacted with a recently diagnosed person,” said the United Arab Emirates Health Department in a tweet with.

Of the eight cases, one was in intensive care, while six others were stable and one had already recovered, the ministry added. So far, three cases have been confirmed in India.

The deadly corona virus, which originally came from China, claimed over 1,000 lives in the world’s second largest economy. According to the National Health Commission, the number of infected people in China rose to 42,638.

So far, all but two deaths – in the Philippines and in Hong Kong – have been recorded in mainland China, although around 20 countries have identified cases.

172 under observation in Karnataka

The Department of Health and Family Care in Karnataka monitors 172 people across the state for coronavirus symptoms on Monday.

“We are monitoring 172 people across the state, including Bengaluru, for coronavirus symptoms,” Prakash Kumar joint director of the communicable diseases department told IANS.

However, no positive coronavirus case from Karnataka has been reported as 22 people were added to the watchlist on Monday.

Observing domestic isolation, the department monitors 168 people across the state.

No one is currently hospitalized for coronavirus symptoms, Kumar confirmed.

Five Karnataka districts on the Kerala border – Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Udupi, Chamarajanagar and Mysuru – continue to be monitored after three positive coronavirus cases have been reported in Kerala.

From January 20 to Monday, 17,316 passengers at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) were thermally examined for coronavirus.

Of all the people screened at the airport, only three visited the coronavirus epicenter in Wuhan, China.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified the coronavirus epidemic, which affects 28 countries, as an “International Public Health Emergency”, according to the bulletin issued by the state health and family agency.

(With agency submissions)

