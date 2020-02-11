UAAP is still operating despite the corona virus threat

Advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – The opening of UAAP season 82 for second-semester sports – including the volleyball tournament – is scheduled for Saturday, February 15th at the Mall of Asia Arena despite the threat of the novel 2019 Corona Virus (2019-nCoV) The country will prevail in 2019.

“As far as the UAAP is concerned, we are all on the move,” said UAAP CEO Rebo Saguisag during the season 82 volleyball press conference before the tournament.

Saguisag and the rest of the UAAP board are watching the situation “closely” when the PBA rescheduled the opening of the Philippines Cup and D-League to March. The NCAA also postponed its junior tournaments.

“New things appear every day. The name of the virus itself is new. So we have a new challenge and a new situation. We are ready to face this situation,” said the UAAP official.

“Be assured that the UAAP is committed to the safety of our sports students, coaches and officials. Nothing is more important than everyone’s health,” added Saguisag.

The virus, which originates from Wuhan, China, has meanwhile infected more than 42,000 and reaches 25 countries, including the Philippines, in which there are 3 confirmed cases, 2 of which have already recovered while 1 died – the first nCoV death outside of china.

China had more than 1,000 deaths on Tuesday, February 11th.

Defending champion NU Bulldogs and the Ateneo Lady Eagles run the men’s and women’s volleyball tournaments. – Rappler.com