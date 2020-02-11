Advertisement

San Francisco: In a new letter to Jeff Bezos, Amazon’s CEO, 15 U.S. senators urged the online retail company to improve security measures and the treatment of its employees.

“Any practice that puts profits before the safety of workers is unacceptable,” the letter said, signed by Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker, among others.

The letter is asked for a written response, including the measures it will take until February 21, The Verge reported on Monday.

Advertisement

The letter noted that recent analyzes of Amazon’s internal injury reports in the Amazon warehouse conducted by The Atlantic, Reveal by the Center for Investigative Reporting and a coalition of employee representative organizations found worrying injury rates.

“Recent surveys of Amazon security records have shown that the rate of injury to workers at Amazon operations is much higher than the rate of injury to private sector employees in the United States – and even to the warehouse industry in general,” the letter said.

“Amazon’s sad safety record suggests that profits are more important than the safety and health of your own employees,” the letter said.

An Amazon spokesman said in a statement to The Verge that “nothing is more important” to the company than the safety of its employees.

This story was published from a news agency feed with no changes to the text. Only the heading has been changed.

subjects