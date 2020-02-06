U.S. Senate Junks Trump impeachment

Advertisement

Watch Rappler’s evening news program with Ralf Rivas

Published on February 6, 2020 at 10:13 pm

Updated February 6, 2020 at 10:13 pm

Today on Rappler:

All 52 Republicans in the Senate vote for Trump’s acquittal, while all 47 Democrats vote for Trump’s conviction and impeachment, Wednesday, February 5.

The new 2019 corona virus triggers the cancellation or postponement of some public events in the Philippines.

In a 20-minute speech at a Senate hearing on Thursday, February 6, Locsin warns of the far-reaching consequences and risks for the Philippines if it ended its VFA with the United States.

Kirk Douglas, one of the last superstars of Hollywood’s golden cinema age, dies on Wednesday February 5th. He was 103 years old.

John Lloyd Cruz returns to the big screen in a film by Lav Diaz and Ricky Lee. – Rappler.com

Executive producer / author

Lilibeth Frondoso

Associate Producer / Editor

Marga Deona

Jaira Roxas

Master editor / playback

Emerald Hidalgo

Jaene Zaplan

Jaen Manegdeg

Quita Chuatico