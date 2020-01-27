Tyreek Hills Timeline of Problems: From Arresting College Violence to Chiefs Child Abuse Investigation

Advertisement

Tyreek Hill’s rise to its current status, arguably the most electrified player of the AFC representative in Super Bowl 54, was a quick but bumpy climb.

And the Chiefs can’t say they were surprised by the issue that jeopardized the recipient’s availability months before the start of this championship season. In fact, the franchise just deepened its investment in Hill with a three-year $ 54 million extension in October, making it one of the league’s highest-paid recipients.

Partly thanks to Hill’s 883 yards in a year that was interrupted by an injury in the early season, Kansas City enters the Super Bowl against San Francisco with one of the league’s most explosive offensive units. This production was scheduled, which is why the Chiefs ignored the red flags of a player who was not expected to move in 2016 and chose him instead in the fifth round.

Below is an overview of the case of domestic violence Hill faced in college that raised concerns for most teams in the NFL draft, as well as an explanation of the 2019 child abuse investigation saga that escaped Hill without punishment ,

Domestic attack in Tyreek Hills college

After a few seasons at Garden City Community College, Hill decided to play Division I football in the state of Oklahoma in 2014. Because of his arrest for domestic violence, he only played one season for the cowboys.

Crystal Espinal, Hill’s girlfriend, who was eight weeks pregnant with his child, told the police late on the night of December 12, 2014, about an argument that escalated into physical violence. Espinal said she was suffocated by Hill, who also hit her in the stomach and face. She still had a stomachache and said that she was worried about the baby.

Hill spent the night in prison and was charged with aggravated assault the next day for strangulation. On that day, the state of Oklahoma announced that it had released Hill from football and track programs. “The Oklahoma State University does not tolerate domestic abuse or violence,” the school said in a statement.

Tyreek Hill

Hill initially pleaded not guilty. In August, Hill, pleaded guilty by a new defense attorney after reportedly “failing to meet financial obligations” with Cheryl Ramsey, was given three years probation thanks to a letter of consent from the prosecutor.

Finally, according to The Oklahoman, “Part of the agreement was obtained thanks to Hill’s volunteer efforts. Along with more than $ 1,000 in fines and court costs, a DNA sample, two years of state oversight, and proof of Hill’s probation employment or student status requires that he’s completing an anger management course and a 52-week Batterers Intervention program. “

In 2015, West Alabama’s coach Brett Gilliland Hill allowed them to join the football team. He only played one season for the Tigers before joining the NFL Draft in 2016.

Espinal finally gave birth to Hill’s son.

Tyreek Hill NFL Draft Controversy

Hill was not invited to the NFL Combine, and due to his arrest in 2014, he was not expected to be drafted. In part, the chiefs were willing to take the risk because Hill did a 4.25-second 40-yard run on his pro day.

Kansas City designed Hill number 165 overall in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

“I just want everyone to understand that we have taken our care to fully review each and every member of our draft class class,” said then director-general John Dorsey of The Kansas City Star at risk of this community. “

Head coach Andy Reid said: “There has to be a certain amount of trust, but there are only things that we cannot respond to and that we cannot review. We want people to understand how Dorse said we will not do anything this community or organization in a conflict. We have uncovered every possible stone that we could and we are very comfortable with that part of it. “

Tyreek Hill

Many Kansas City fans were upset with the selection. At the rookie mini camp in May 2016, Hill told reporters that he understood their concerns.

“The fans have the right to be mad at me,” said Hill. “I did something wrong. I let my emotions do the best I could and I shouldn’t have. You have the right to be crazy.

“But do you know what? I intend to come back, be a better man, be a better citizen, and everything will take care of itself and let God do the rest.”

In his first three NFL seasons, Hill dominated as a punt returner and receiver, earning three pro bowl selections and two all pro nicks. Then, before the 2019 season, he got into trouble again.

Tyreek Hill Child Abuse Investigation

On March 15, the Kansas City star reported that Hill was under investigation for a battery that involved him and Espinal’s 3-year-old son, who had an arm fracture. At that time, Espinal Hills had become a fiance.

The chiefs said they knew, but allowed Hill to participate in the team’s offseason program in April. The investigation led to Hill and Espinal temporarily losing custody of their son. On April 25, the Johnson County, Mo. District Attorney announced that neither Hill nor Espinal were charged with child abuse, but that a crime had occurred and the investigation remained active. The prosecutor was unable to prove who did what to the child.

The NFL said it would wait for the Kansas Department of Children and Families to complete its own investigation into the allegations before conducting its own investigation.

“I love and support my family more than anything,” said Hill, who all the time claimed that he was innocent of a crime. “My son’s health and happiness are my top priorities. I want to thank the Kansas City Chiefs, my lawyers, my agents, and my union for helping me. My focus remains on being the best person for mine To be family and I can be our community and the best player to help our team win. “

The next night, during the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, a Kansas City television station released a recording of Hill and Espinal talking about what had happened to their son, how alleged abuse was being investigated, and how they dealt with it.

Part of the Tyreek Hill audio with Crystal Espinal:

Espinal: What do you do when the child is bad? You open it up and punch it in the chest.

Hill: You use a belt. That’s sad, “said Hill.” Even my mom says you’re using a belt. “

– Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor), April 26, 2019

Espinal: “He’s afraid of you.”

Hill: You must be scared of me too, b ****.

– Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor), April 25, 2019

The next morning, the Chiefs Hill suspended indefinitely. GM Brett Veach said Hill would not participate in team activities “for the foreseeable future”. Chiefs CEO and Chairman Clark Hunt broke his silence in the saga about Hill this Saturday, saying the team was “making the right decision … at the right time”.

Hill’s lawyer made a four-page statement to the NFL rejecting Espinal’s child abuse claims against Hill. It was unclear at the time to what extent the league was investigating the matter.

“We won’t bother that,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell told the media in late May, adding that Liga Hill had not yet interviewed and cited the ongoing lawsuit as a reason, but had planned to do so.

On June 7, prosecutors said the child abuse trial against Hill was no longer active and confirmed that Hill would not be charged. Later this month, Yahoo! Sport reports that Hill was scheduled to speak to the NFL. This meeting was reported to last eight hours on June 26. Unnamed sources said Yahoo! It was a “positive” day for Hill.

On July 19, the NFL said Hill was not going to be suspended due to the league’s investigation, which it said had been ongoing since the saga began, despite the NFL claiming to leave the matter to local law enforcement agencies. Below is the detailed explanation of the league:

“Over the past four months, we have conducted a comprehensive investigation into the allegations regarding the Kansas City Chief’s recipient Tyreek Hill. The NFL’s primary concern was the child’s welfare. Our understanding is that the child is in Safety is and that ongoing childcare is managed and supervised by the Johnson County District Court and the Johnson County Department for Children and Families.

“In our investigation, we have been careful to ensure that we do not interfere with the district’s procedures or in any way affect the child’s privacy or well-being. The information obtained in the course of the trial is confidential and has not been disclosed.” The court sealed all law enforcement records and local law enforcement agencies have publicly reported that the evidence available does not allow them to determine who caused the child’s injuries.

“Similarly, based on the evidence currently available, the NFL cannot conclude that Mr. Hill has violated personal behavior guidelines. Accordingly, he can attend the Kansas City training camp and participate in all club activities. He was and will continue to be subject to regulations. ” Conditions set by the District Court, Commissioner Goodell and the chiefs, including clinical evaluation and therapeutic intervention.

“If further information becomes available through law enforcement, the pending lawsuit, or other sources, we will review it promptly and take all appropriate steps at that time.”

The NFL’s decision not to discipline Hill stunned many in and around the league. The surprise did not come from the alleged violence – although the NFL’s disciplinary procedure does not carry the same burden of proof as that of the legal system – but from the threatening language in the record. In particular: “You must be afraid of me too, stupid b-.”

Brian McCarthy, spokesman for the NFL, said, “When viewed in the context of the entire 11-minute, 27-second audio recording and all other information gathered, the statement did not result in a discipline that falls under the Personal Conduct Policy.”

As SN wrote after the investigation was completed, general dissatisfaction with the result was predictable. Such public discomfort has become the refrain that follows most of the NFL’s disciplinary decisions based on their personal behavioral guidelines.

The reason is simple: the NFL is unable to be a consistent, trustworthy arbitrator in cases that are too complicated even for the American judiciary. The league’s setbacks in the Ray Rice case in 2014 led to this kind of interposition, apparently due to the pressure the league felt to take matters into their own hands, regardless of what the courts had decided.

And as the NFL continues to prove, we demand too much of it.

