Tyra Banks makes himself comfortable over dinner with the Canadian businessman

Does Tyra Banks have a brand new man?

The 45-year-old supermodel had a leisurely dinner on Wednesday evening with Canadian managing director Louis Bélanger-Martin at the hotspot Hutong, an insider, which was confirmed on page 6.

“The 2 were positive on a romantic date,” considered delivery on website Six, including “However [they] reluctantly saved the PDA.”

This is not the primary time that Banks saw Bélanger-Martin hanging out this week.

On Tuesday, the duo was also noticed in Hutong, where a third person became a member for dim sum and white wine.

Louis Bélanger-Martin and Tyra Banks In LA in August Getty Photos

We were told that Banks wore sweatpants for the informal outing.

When she came back at her obvious appointment that night, we heard that she was “dressed in the nines” and “joking around with waiters who don’t even recognize her without her sweatpants”.

Banks and Bélanger-Martin have been photographed together several times, but so far he has only been recognized as a “thriller man”. They were shot in LA in August and again in Santa Monica, California in September.

Bélanger-Martin was the vice chairman of World Eagle, a leisure airline company, according to LinkedIn, and serves as a board member for GGI Worldwide.

The banks had previously met the photographer Erik Asla for 5 years, but separated in 2017.

They share a son, York Banks Asla, whom they welcomed through their surrogate mother in January 2016.

The bank representative did not respond to a series of requests for comment.